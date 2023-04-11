Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market Emerging Technologies and their Impact Analysis 2030

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market to reach USD 38.6 billion by 2027.Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market is valued approximately at USD 21.8 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.5% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

A minimally invasive medical surgery is a technique for performing surgery with the least amount of damage feasible in order to keep the wound as small as possible during the process. In comparison to open surgery, the incision formed is much smaller. This is useful to patients because the wound recovery time and post-surgery pain are minimized when minimally invasive surgical treatments are used. Increased precision, less discomfort, a faster discharge time, a lower risk of wound infection, and lower operational expenses are just a few of the many advantages of this type of surgery. The market is driven due to the increasing Number of Surgeries and benefits of Minimally Invasive Surgeries Over Traditional Open Surgeries.

For instance, as per NHSprovider.org, In England, nearly 10 million surgeries are carried out each year in just over 3,000 operating theatres1. The average theatre performs over 1200 treatments per year, though this varies depending on the type of theatre. Although the majority of these patients have planned or ‘elective’ operations, 18% of treatments are for people who undergo emergency surgery. Furthermore, the global geriatric population has grown dramatically, placing people at risk for a variety of ailments including ophthalmic, cardiovascular, stroke, cancer, diabetes, stomach diseases, and intestinal diseases. Cardiovascular disorders, for example, are one of the main causes of death worldwide. According to the American Heart Association’s 2015 heart disease and Stroke Statistics report, 17.3 million people die each year from cardiovascular diseases, with that statistic anticipated to rise to 23.6 million by 2030. However, Limited Reimbursement for Surgical Products, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Geographically, North America was the leading share of the global market for MIS instruments, followed by Europe. During the forecast period, factors such as the high volume of surgical procedures performed in North American countries due to early diagnosis and treatment, the high cost of procedures compared to developing regions, the growing number of surgical centres, and the growing adoption of minimally invasive surgical techniques will drive the growth of the North American market.

Major market player included in this report are:

Surgical Innovations Group plc

Medtronic plc

Applied Medical Resources Corporation

Tecomet, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

KLS Martin Group

HOYA Corporation

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Handheld Instruments

Inflation Devices

Surgical Scopes

Cutting Instruments

Guiding Devices

Electrosurgical & Electrocautery Instruments

By Type of Surgery:

Cardiothoracic Surgery

Gastrointestinal Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Other

By End Use:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

