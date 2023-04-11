Fire Resistant Fabrics Market Industry Outlook: Predicting Growth for the Next Decade 2030

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Fire Resistant Fabrics Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global Fire Resistant Fabrics Market to reach USD 4.6 million by 2027. Global Fire Resistant Fabrics is valued approximately at USD 3 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.25% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The global Fire resistant fabrics market is being driven by stringent workplace safety regulations in developed countries and increasing use of fire-resistant fabrics in the oil& gas industry. Furthermore, technological innovations in product development will provide new opportunities for the global Fire resistant fabrics industry. For instance, National Building Code of India covers the detailed guidelines for construction, maintenance and fire safety regulations of the structures. National Building Code of India is published by Bureau of Indian Standards and it is recommendatory document. Guidelines were issued with respect to the safety regulation and use of fire resistant equipment to be mandatorily used by various organization specially the workplace of hazardous nature such as chemical industry. As a result, the strict government norms related to safety will necessitate the use of fire safety dresses, which will serve as a catalyst for the Fire resistant fabrics industry in the future. However, high cost of production and huge investment for research and development may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are the key regions considered for the regional analysis of global fire resistant fabrics market. With the heavy investment across industries such as oil & gas, automotive, infrastructure, chemical, and steel & less cost of production among others Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share and is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027 due to the low cost of production in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Dupont De Nemours Inc

Teijin Ltd

Kaneka Corporation

PBI Performance Products

Solvay S.A

Westex (MILLIKEN)

Lenzing AG

Gun EI Chemical Industry Co. Ltd

Huntsman Corporation

W.L Gore & Associates Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Treated fire resistant fabrics

Inherent fire resistant fabrics

By Application:

Apparel

Non-apparel

By End use:

Industrial

Defence and public safety services

Transport

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

