Hardware Security Module Market Analyzing the Impact of Changing Consumer Preferences 2030

The report includes an extensive analysis of the market's characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies.

Global Hardware Security Module Market to reach USD 2.16 billion by 2027. Global Hardware Security Module Market is valued at approximately USD 1 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.6 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Hardware protection module is a management system that protects private (digital) keys and certificates from emerging information threats. The system helps organizations achieve the required compliance with strict data privacy policies and protect against disclosure and misuse of sensitive corporate assets, personal information of customers, and electronic transactions. Increasing adaptation of IoT and cloud-based services is also expected to fuel the Hardware Security Module Market Increasing usage of internet banking , digital payments, and the popularity of bitcoins, that raise demand of a security system, is propelling the market growth. For instance, the rise of 4G LTE technology in the Europe and current developments and smaller placements of 5G infrastructure are likely to drive the requirement for improved network security, leading to amplified demand for hardware security modules across the IT and telecommunications sector. Moreover several key players are taking strategic initiatives to expand their presence in the market for instance,

In February 2020, Thales partnered with Fujitsu (Japan) to practice Thales’ Cloud Hardware Security Modules (HSM) and Data Protection on Demand to enable a highly secure and suitable end-to-end service for enterprise public key infrastructure (PKI). Further, Fujitsu combined Thales’ Key Management platform with its new enterprise data encryption service to offer protected lifecycle management of cryptographic keys of customers. The partnership will safeguard greater security, compliance, and a cost-effective encryption solution to clients.

In April 2020, Infineon Technologies acquired Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (US). The count of Cypress lets Infineon further boost its focus on structural growth drivers and on a wider range of applications. This will fast-track the company’s path of profitable growth. Cypress adds a distinguished portfolio of connectivity components, microcontrollers, high-performance memory and software ecosystem.

The regional analysis of the global Hardware Security Module Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW). Latin America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to introduction of new regulatory compliance, requirements, and the implementation of modern technologies such as cloud and IoT. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to growing focus on payment digitization system.

Major market player included in this report are:

Gemalto NV

Thales E-Security Inc.

Utimaco GmbH

International Business Machines Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

ATOS SE,

Yubico

Ultra Electronics

Swift

Securosys SA

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

LAN Based

PCIE Based

USB Based

By Application:

Payment Processing

Code & document Signing

Secure Sockets layers, and transport Layer Security

Authentication

Database Encryption

Credential Management

Application-Level Encryption

By End use:

BFSI

Healthcare

Telecommunication & IT

Energy & Utilities

Transportation

Education

Entertainment & Media

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

