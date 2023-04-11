Resorts World One cruise ship arrives in Taiwan Strait islands

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Resorts World One cruise ship arrived in Penghu for the first time on Tuesday (April 11), as part of a new itinerary expected to bring 60,000 extra passengers per year to the islands in the middle of the Taiwan Strait.

On Sunday, the ship leaves Hong Kong and arrives in Kaohsiung the following day as part of a dual homeport itinerary.

Each Tuesday from April 11 until Nov. 1, the ship will leave Kaohsiung for Penghu and arrive in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Then on Wednesday, it will sail from Hong Kong and arrive in Kaohsiung on Thursday, then it will return to Hong Kong on Friday, reported the Liberty Times.

The ship’s maximum limit is 1,856 passengers, and 1,349 people, including 1,000 foreign nationals, reserved the first voyage. Penghu County officials estimate the cruise program will result in 60,000 extra visitors per year without interrupting local traffic.

Construction is still underway on the new pier at Magong in Penghu, so Tuesday’s passengers had to be transported on small ships between Resorts World One and the port.