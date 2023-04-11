French parliamentary delegation to visit Taiwan next week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A French parliament delegation will soon arrive in Taiwan, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said on Monday (April 10).

The group of lawmakers is expected to touch down in Taipei on Sunday (April 16), Bloomberg cited Wu as saying. France’s Senate and National Assembly have been ardent supporters of Taiwan, he added.

The Taiwan government will “check with them to see what kind of additional support we would need,” Wu said.

News of the visiting delegation comes amid global criticism of French President Emmanuel Macron’s comments expressing reluctance to get involved in a Taiwan Strait conflict. Speaking to Politico, Macron said, “The question Europeans need to answer … is it in our interest to accelerate [a crisis] on Taiwan? No. The worse (sic) thing would be to think that we Europeans must become followers on this topic and take our cue from the U.S. agenda and a Chinese overreaction.”

He added that “the great risk” Europe faces is that it “gets caught up in crises that are not ours, which prevents it from building its strategic autonomy.” He advocated for more “strategic autonomy” for Europe and for France to become a “third superpower.”

On April 10, the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China penned a letter blasting Macron for his “indifference” toward Taiwan. The letter said his remarks neglect Taiwan’s role in the global economy and undermine the “decades-long commitment of the international community to maintaining peace across the Taiwan Strait.”

Last week, Macron embarked on a state visit to China, where he met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平). The two leaders discussed the war in Ukraine and Taiwan Strait affairs, among other topics.