One Bangkok achieves Thailand’s first Platinum WiredScore certification for best-in-class digital connectivity

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach - 11 April 2023 - One Bangkok, the largest holistically integrated district in the heart of Bangkok, has become the country's first real estate project to obtain the Platinum WiredScore certification– the highest certification from WiredScore for its office towers. The One Bangkok District has been designed to meet the Wiredscore and SmartScore standards ensuring Tenants on the stability of digital connectivity to support their businesses.



One Bangkok Wiredscore Platinum

WiredScore is the global company behind the WiredScore and SmartScore certifications of digital connectivity and smart building rating platforms for real estate. Founded in the United States in 2013, outstanding buildings around the world have been certified with WiredScore Platinum, including Empire State in the US, Two Taikoo Place in Hong Kong, International Towers together with101 Collins Street in Australia, 22 Bishopsgate in England, Hammerbrooklyn in Germany, and Skylight Madrid in Spain.



Lim Hua Tiong, Chief Executive Officer of One Bangkok, commented: "Our vision for One Bangkok is to develop the district that will set new benchmarks for the real estate industry and elevate Bangkok to become one of the world's great metropolises. We actively seek to incorporate best-in-class technologies and solutions into our buildings and are therefore delighted that One Bangkok Office Towers 4 and 5 have been certified WiredScore Platinum. We are proud to be the first in Thailand to achieve this certification and will continue to work with WiredScore to promote technology, smart services and enhanced digital experiences throughout our assets and to the communities we support."



During WiredScore's recent official launch in Thailand, Lim Hua Tiong presented his vision at a roundtable forum on "Smart Building Investments for Thailand 4.0" in his capacity as an Executive of One Bangkok, Thailand's first real estate project to obtain WiredScore Platinum certification. He said the main goal of One Bangkok development is to offer an experience beyond the expectation of the project's tenants and customers. They will be provided with powerful digital connectivity and smart technologies to reassure them that the project's technology infrastructure is future-proof and goes beyond the standards.



Moreover, digital connectivity and smart services that meet world-class standards are an essential factor that attracts talents with high potential to become office building tenants and occupants. A survey by the Gensler Research Institute on worker satisfaction found that smart technologies have significant impacts on workers. People who work in office buildings equipped with latest technologies reported more cases of "great working experience" than those working in office buildings without smart capabilities by 3.7 times.



One Bangkok will be the largest integrated development in central business district and most comprehensive real estate project in Thailand, with an investment value of over THB120 billion, on the total land area of 108 rai When fully completed, the project will include 5 premium Grade A office towers, 4 distinct retail precincts, 5 luxury and lifestyle hotels and 3 luxury residential towers operating under the core values of people-centric, sustainability and smart city living. The project's first phase is scheduled for opening in the first quarter of 2024.



