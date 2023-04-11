Canadian lawmaker vows solidarity with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Canada will stand with Taiwan, Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security Chair John McKay said on Monday (April 10).

Taiwan is now in an era full of dangers and global tensions are gradually rising, but Canada will definitely stand with the nation because it is not only one of the most remarkable democracies in Asia, but also in the world, McKay said, per Liberty Times. Taiwan's democratization process over the past 30 to 40 years has been unparalleled and outstanding, he added.

McKay is currently leading a 10-member House of Commons delegation in Taiwan to bolster bilateral relations.

This trip is focused on security and national defense issues and involves sharing with and learning from Taiwan, McKay said. He highlighted that the values shared by the two countries are becoming increasingly consistent and compatible.

The lawmaker emphasized that Canada has suffered serious interference from foreign forces, especially from China. The group hopes to learn from Taiwan, which has many years of experience resisting Chinese interference.

Legislative Speaker You Hsi-kun (游錫堃) thanked the Canadian parliament for its support for Taiwan. He said that Taiwan and Canada have similar views and share the values of freedom and democracy.

The two countries are jointly safeguarding the international order based on human rights and the rule of law, You said.

In recent years, Taiwan and Canada have also worked together on various global issues through the Global Cooperation and Training Framework, the legislative speaker said. In the future, Taiwan will continue to work hard to promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, he said.

You also mentioned that while the economy is important, if "freedom, equality, and fraternity" are lost, humanity will revert back to the law of the jungle and return to an uncivilized world.

The delegation is set to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), business representatives, and NGOs over the next few days. The Canadian Trade Office in Taipei said their trip will “help strengthen the bilateral relationship between Canada and Taiwan.”

On March 30, the Canadian House of Commons Special Committee on the Canada-People’s Republic of China Relationship published a report titled “Canada and Taiwan: A Strong Relationship in Turbulent Times.” The report listed recommendations for enhancing friendly ties between Taiwan and Canada in various areas, including diplomacy, security, the economy and trade, technology, and Indigenous affairs.

The report also stressed the importance of Canadian engagement with Taiwan amid increased Chinese aggression toward the country.