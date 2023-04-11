Suspect fires 15 shots in Taipei City shooting, escapes on scooter

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police are searching for a suspect following a shooting in Taipei’s Neihu on Monday night (April 10) in which 15 shots were apparently fired before the gunman escaped on a scooter.

Taipei City Police received a report just before 10.30 p.m. on Monday night of an altercation on Neihu’s Kangning Road and arrived at the scene to find a 51-year-old man with four gunshot wounds, per CNA. The man was shot in the leg and was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said 15 bullet casings were found at the scene. The suspected shooter has been identified using security footage and as of just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning (April 11), police are still in active pursuit.