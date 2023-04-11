Taiwanese catcher Lyle Lin leaves Diamondbacks for Bluejays

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese catcher Lyle Lin (林家正) announced on Twitter that he is joining the Toronto Blue Jays of Major League Baseball.

On March 22, he posted on Facebook that he was seeking voluntary release from the Arizona Diamondbacks with the hopes of joining a new team. Lin expressed gratitude to the Diamondbacks who drafted him and allowed him to start his professional baseball career.

林家正 (Lyle Lin) has signed a minor league deal with the Toronto Blue Jays.



The 25-year-old Taiwanese catcher left the Diamondback system 2 weeks ago. #MLBTW pic.twitter.com/PjZNE0lkef — CPBL STATS - ♥️ #95, Mina (@GOCPBL) April 10, 2023

He went on to add that he continues to be in good physical condition and has “undergone off-season adjustments in my batting situation.”

Lin, 25, was born in the Taipei area, and later went to the U.S. to attend Arizona State University, which has a well-known baseball program. He was selected by the Diamondbacks in the 14th round of the 2019 draft with the 422nd pick.

Lin became the first Taiwanese player to enter the U.S. professional league through the draft, with a signing bonus of NT$3.8 million (US$125,000). Lin played 128 games in the Diamondbacks Minor League system, reaching Triple-A, though he struggled at the plate with a .205 batting average.

A hand injury in 2022 led Lin to spend time in Australia playing for the Auckland Tuatara last December as he rehabbed his hand and continued his strong defensive work. Lin has now joined the Toronto Blue Jays on a Minor League contract.