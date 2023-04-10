Ukraine updates: Russia 'using scorched earth tactics'

Russian forces in Ukraine's eastern city of Bakhmut are using the so-called "scorched earth" tactics they had resorted to in Syria, a Ukrainian commander said, adding that forces were destroying Ukrainian positions with airstrikes and artillery barrages.

"The situation is difficult but controllable," ground forces commander Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Monday, in comments quoted by Ukraine's Media Military Center.

Russian forces were striking western Bakhmut as well as the city of Avdiivka, Ukraine's Armed Forces General Staff said on Sunday.

Syrskyi said that Moscow was deploying special forces and airborne assault units to the battle, to give the private mercenary Wagner group some rest. Wagner has spearheaded Russia's assault on Bakhmut.

Meanwhile, Denis Pushilin, the Russia-installed head of the eastern Ukrainian Donetsk region, posted on Monday a video of himself from the heavily destroyed Bakhmut. The video suggests Russian forces have already made significant gains there.

The battle for Bakhmut is the longest and bloodiest since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year.

Here are some of the other notable developments concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Monday, April 10:

Russia sends former officials to prison for anti-mobilization protests

A Russian court sentenced on Monday two former officials to 19 years in prison for throwing Molotov cocktails at a city hall building during protests against President Vladimir Putin's partial mobilization strategy.

Roman Nasryev, a retired senior sergeant of the Russian Guard, and Alexi Nuriev, an ex-foreman at the Ministry of Emergencies, were charged with committing a "terrorist act," the Russian TASS news agency reported.

The attack in question dates back to October 11. Nasriyev said in earlier statements that the protest was meant to show that people in the southern town of Bakal were against the mobilization and the invasion of Ukraine.

Last September, Putin announced a partial mobilization to gather forces for the war in Ukraine. Russian citizens have carried out dozens of similar Molotov cocktail attacks, in protest against controversial decision, as well as the war on Ukraine in general.

Moscow, Kyiv exchange some 200 prisoners of war

Ukrainian authorities and Russian authorities have conducted an exchange of over 200 prisoners of war, both sides said on Monday.

Ukrainians have released 106 Russian prisoners of war as a result of negotiations, Russian RIA Novo news agency quoted the Defense Ministry as saying.

The prisoners of war, described as "military personnel," will be delivered to Moscow. There, they are due to receive medical and psychological assistance, the ministry reportedly added.

Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak meanwhile said on Telegram that 100 Ukrainian prisoners of war were returning home. They included military personnel, sailors, border guards and members of the National Guard.

Among those returned are "defenders of Mariupol, Azovstal and Gostomel," Yermak said, listing locations captured by the Russians.

The prisoners included those with serious injuries and diseases, Yermak said.

"It was not an easy exchange, and I am grateful to the entire team, to the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, for doing what often seems impossible to many," he added. "They are doing their job, which is very important today."

Belarus's Lukashenko calls for 'security guarantees' from Russia

Alexander Lukashenko, who was sworn in as president of Belarus following a 2020contested election, called on Monday for "security guarantees" from Moscow in case of aggression against Belarus.

During a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in Minsk, Lukashenko said he had previously discussed the need for such guarantees with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"In general, it was said at the talks that in case of aggression against Belarus the Russian Federation protects Belarus as its own territory. We need such [security] guarantees," the state-owned BelTA news agency quoted Lukashenko as saying.

He added that it had been agreed with Putin that Russian experts would come to Belarus to discuss the issue "in the context of the situation that is taking shape around us today, including the special military operation."

Russia refers to its invasion of Ukraine as a "special military operation."

Belarus hosts a group of Russian forces and had in the early days of the war allowed Moscow to launch an attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv from its territory.

Minsk and Moscow have recently exchanged a series of military drills and high-level officials, sparking speculation that Belarus may soon join an attack on Ukraine.

Lukashenko has denied such speculation.

Kremlin says highly classified intel leak 'interesting'

The Kremlin has described the leak of US highly-classified documents as "interesting," ridiculing accusations that Moscow could be behind it.

"The leaks are reasonably interesting," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday. "Everyone is studying, analyzing and discussing them widely."

When asked about allegations that Russia was behind the leaks, Peskov said: "I cannot comment on this in any way. You and I know that there is in fact a tendency to always blame everything on Russia. It is, in general, a disease."

Peskov also commented on the idea that Washington had spied on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying it could not be ruled out.

"But the fact that the United States has been spying on various heads of state, especially in European capitals, for a long time now, has come up repeatedly, causing various scandalous situations," he added.

Ukraine could 'liberate Crimea by end of summer,' says ex-US General Ben Hodges

Ukraine could recapture the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula by the end of the summer if Western allies provide Kyiv with needed long-range precision weapons, former US commander Ben Hodges said.

Hodges, who is also a senior adviser with Human Rights First in Frankfurt, told DW on Monday that Ukraine was currently preparing for a counteroffensive, describing the current status of the war as "the calm before the storm."

He said he believed that "by the end of August, Ukraine will have been able to liberate Crimea if, and I've always included this caveat, if we provide them the long range precision weapons that they need to do that."

"And I think we're going to see an attack that will be very professional, very effective, and its purpose will be to, I believe, isolate Crimea and set the conditions for the eventual liberation of Crimea later this year."

Hodges also discussed the contents and repercussions of the leak of highly classified US documents.

The leak reportedly details a range of topics, including Ukraine's air defense. It suggests Kyiv is running low on ammunition for air and missile defense systems.

Hodges said the reports highlight the need to support Ukraine with its weapons and ammunition needs. He questioned the decisions of the US administration and the German government to resist sending fighter jets to support Ukraine.

The former US commander downplayed the danger stemming from the leaked documents. He argued that both Russia and Ukraine were already aware of the contents of the documents. He said the vulnerability was rather in failing to act upon the weaknesses exposed by the leaks.

UK says Russia pouring resources in Donetsk for 'minimal gains'

Russia's investment in operations in Ukraine's broader Donetsk region is only yielding "minimal gains," the British Defense Ministry said in its daily report on the war on Monday.

"Russia continues to give a high priority to resourcing operations in the broader Donetsk sector, including the Marinka and Avdiivka areas, expending significant resources for minimal gains," the report read.

The British ministry said that Moscow likely increased its armored assaults around the town of Marinka over the past week.

Marinka, which lies some 20 kilometers (12 miles) southwest of Donetsk city, has been fought over since 2014. It is a vital transportation hub, controlling the key N15 roadway and other approaches to Donetsk.

Artillery exchanges over the years have left the city largely destroyed.

Russia eyes bolstering defense after Finland's NATO membership

Russia is currently looking into revamping and fortifying its air defense forces as it gains more experience amid the war on Ukraine, and also to counter neighboring Finland's NATO accession.

Lieutenant General Andrei Demin, Russian deputy commander-in-chief of aerospace forces, told the military newspaper Red Star on Monday said Russian air defense forces have faced several challenges during the war, amid Ukrainian strikes.

Demin told the newspaper that reforms "are undoubtedly planned and will be implemented." He said the coming changes aimed to develop the armed forces, in order to improve Russia's air defense system.

The overhaul also comes to bolster air defenses, in light of Finland's accession to the NATO military alliance.

"In these conditions, the air defense forces are working out issues of protecting the state border in the northwest of the country in accordance with the increased threat level," Demin said.

Russia shares a 1,300-kilometer (800-mile) border with Finland.

Germany threatens to ban Russian athletes

Germany's Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said on Monday that Russian athletes could be denied entry into Germany, even if they are still allowed to take part in international sports events again.

"Countries where major sporting events take place are not powerless. They can control via the issuing of visas whether Russians can actually participate," Faeser told Monday's papers of the Funke publishing house.

Faeser hinted that Germany would ban Russians access to any sporting events held in the country.

"We will always act with a clear stance here," she said.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine last year, Russian as well as Belarussian athletes have been banned from most international sports events.

However, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is now recommending the athletes' readmittance as neutral athletes and under strict rules. This prompted several countries, including Germany and Poland, to say the would not welcome them in events they host this year.

"It is completely unacceptable for Ukrainian athletes to face athletes competing for a country that is killing so many civilians in Ukraine," Faeser said. She said allowing athletes access would be akin to offering Russian President Vladimir Putin "a propaganda stage."

