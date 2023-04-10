Record 91 Chinese warplanes, 12 warships detected around Taiwan on Monday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 91 Chinese military aircraft and 12 naval vessels around the country, including 54 warplanes that intruded on Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) or the median line on Monday (April 10).

The 91 Chinese warplanes deployed around Taiwan's ADIZ appear to be a new single-day record. The previous highest one-day tally was 71 Chinese military aircraft recorded on Dec. 26, 2022.

In response to the historic meeting between Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command on Saturday (April 8) announced that three days of military exercises around Taiwan dubbed "Joint Sword" would start that day. As of 6 p.m. on Monday evening, the third day of drills, the MND detected the presence of 91 People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) military aircraft and 12 People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels.

A total of 54 aircraft and 12 ships had crossed the central and southern areas of the median line of the Taiwan Strait or entered the southwest or southeast corners of Taiwan's ADIZ. Aircraft tracked in the ADIZ include the Sukhoi Su-30, Chengdu J-10, Shenyang J-11, Shenyang J-15, Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, Xian H-6 bombers, Xi’an Y-20 aerial refueling aircraft, Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare aircraft, Shaanxi Y-9 electronic warfare planes, and Shaanxi KJ-200 and Shaanxi KJ-500 early warning aircraft.

Combining the numbers seen on Saturday, Sunday, and earlier Monday, 232 PLAAF military aircraft have been detected around Taiwan over the past three days. Although the Eastern Theater Command announced at 6 p.m. on Monday that the "Joint Sword" exercises had concluded that day, Taiwan's Armed Forces vowed to "continue to keep a close watch on the PLA's movements and act accordingly."