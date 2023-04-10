VinES energy solutions to partner with Altinay Elektromobilite

Energy companies from Vietnam and Turkey join forces to provide comprehensive energy storage solutions to Turkey energy market

The fact that the transition to sustainable energy sources has gradually gained its significance over the years also prompts the demand for energy storage systems. Aware of the increasing importance of the energy storage in renewable energy produced, Turkish Energy Company Altınay collaborated with VinES Energy Solutions ("VinES"), a transformative energy solution provider including energy storage systems in Vietnam.According to the Energy Market Regulatory Authority ("EPDK") data, the amount of applications for energy production and storage in Turkey rose to 200GWh as of January 2023. With the accelerated emergence of sustainable systems such as Solar Power Plant (GES) and Wind Power Plant (RES), the electrification of automobiles and the increasing need for energy storage required to support facilities and grid infrastructure, this demand has brought with it rapid growth signals in the energy storage market.Stating that they want to take their place in the energy storage market, which is expected to experience unprecedented growth, and to be positioned as a reliable business partner for domestic investors, E. Mert Uygun said, "In this context, we are going into strategic cooperation with VinES, a global transformative energy solution provider with diverse product portfolio. VinES will offer the technology, system design, production and verification of the ESS, and we will undertake the sales and marketing of the VinES ESS product portfolio, as well as after-sales services in Turkish market."E. Mert Uygun, General Manager of Altınay Elektromobilite, stating that the market size can reach 100 thousand containers based on the application amount in EPDK and the fact that each container corresponds to an average installed energy capacity of 2 megawatts/hour in container-type energy storage systems, said, "Energy distribution companies, factories, production facilities, as well as many potential customers and investors, including Turkey, are planning to operate in this market. At this point, companies need such partner with enriched expertise in the field of energy storage, with which they will establish reliable technology partnerships. The infrastructure, which will respond to at least 10% of the total demand with initial investments, is expected to be commissioned in the next 2 years. These developments will support the development of the electric vehicle industry in the domestic market, which existing city grids cannot cater the simultaneous charging of many electric vehicles. With ESSs, energy pools will be created in certain regions and the grid infrastructure will be strengthened."E. Mert Uygun reminded that they have been specializing in the development and construction of energy storage systems based on various chemical derivatives of lithium ion cells for 12 years, and that they have been operating in the electrification of heavy vehicles and high voltage battery packs as well as container type battery systems and concluded his evaluations with the following statements:"Our first goal is to develop domestic technology in ESS and electric vehicle as the market leader. However, we believe that it is essential to establish strategic partnerships with global companies that are experts in their fields in order to enter the market with the right products. In our VinES cooperation, their technology and production advantages will strategically fits with our experienced domestic engineering to cover all ESS products, our market dominance and speed to facilitate field installations, commissioning and periodic maintenance. In addition, when we combine the expertise of VinES in unit cost optimization with the knowledge and experience of Altınay Elektromobilite, we are enabled to offer competitive solutions to the end user. Meeting the increasing energy storage needs of our country and taking it to a leading position in green energy transformation are among our priority goals."

About VinES

VinES Energy Solutions specializes in the R&D and manufacturing of advanced batteries for mobility and energy storage applications. VinES cooperates with many world-leading battery cell manufacturers and is investing in modern battery manufacturing plants in Vietnam. Learn more at: https://vines.net.vn/.



About Vingroup

Established in 1993, Vingroup is one of the leading private conglomerates in Asia, currently focusing on three main areas: Technology and Industry, Services, and Social Enterprise. Learn more at: http://Vingroup.net/.



