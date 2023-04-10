Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Top DJ Armin Van Buuren lauds Taiwanese as 'very educated'

Armin Van Buuren, Martin Garrix will headline Ultra Taiwan 2023

  492
By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/10 22:07
Armin Van Buuren and Matin Garrix are set to perform at Ultra Taiwan 2023. (UMF photo, Screenshot photo, Armin Van Buuren, and Matin Ga...

Armin Van Buuren and Matin Garrix are set to perform at Ultra Taiwan 2023. (UMF photo, Screenshot photo, Armin Van Buuren, and Matin Ga...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Armin Van Buuren and Martin Garrix are headlining Ultra Taiwan 2023.

Ultra Taiwan announced its lineup on Monday (April 10), featuring four of the world's top 100 DJs who will gather at Dajia Riverside Park in Taipei on Sunday (April 16).

Ultra Taiwan debuted in 2018 and this year, it is back and bigger than ever with four stages and huge names in the music industry, including Martin Garrix, Armin Van Buuren, Afrojack, and Nicky Romero.

Armin Van Buuren, ranked as the world's fifth-best DJ in 2022 by DJ Mag's Top 100 DJs poll, said Taiwan is one of his favorite stops in Asia. This is his first time back to Taiwan after five years, and he will play new tracks. He also praised Taiwanese as "very educated," in an email exchange with Taiwan News.

Martin Garrix, voted the world's best DJ in the same poll, will headline the show. He announced his tour schedule on Instagram, and Taiwan will be his sixth stop, after traveling to Las Vegas, Amsterdam, Ibiza, Monaco, and Dubai.

Martin Garrix is set to be the final performer in the EDM festival.

Top DJ Armin Van Buuren lauds Taiwanese as 'very educated'
The main stage of Ultra Taiwan 2023. (UMF photo)

Top DJ Armin Van Buuren lauds Taiwanese as 'very educated'
Ultra Taiwan announces the full lineup. (UMF photo)
EDM festival
ULTRA Taiwan
Martin Garrix
Dajia Riverside Park
Armin Van Buuren
Afrojack
Nicky Romero
DJ
EDM music
EDM party
outdoor event

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's Pingtung vies for tourists with back-to-back music festivals
Taiwan's Pingtung vies for tourists with back-to-back music festivals
2023/04/01 12:02
Wild wind topples tent ahead of Taiwan Indigenous Games
Wild wind topples tent ahead of Taiwan Indigenous Games
2023/03/23 20:16
Calvin Harris, The Chainsmokers to perform at Creamfields Taiwan
Calvin Harris, The Chainsmokers to perform at Creamfields Taiwan
2023/02/17 14:11
DJ Martin Garrix to headline at Ultra Taiwan 2023
DJ Martin Garrix to headline at Ultra Taiwan 2023
2023/02/03 11:37
Live-stream views now available at 5 Taipei scenic spots
Live-stream views now available at 5 Taipei scenic spots
2022/12/20 11:54