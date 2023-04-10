Top DJ Armin Van Buuren lauds Taiwanese as 'very educated'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Armin Van Buuren and Martin Garrix are headlining Ultra Taiwan 2023.

Ultra Taiwan announced its lineup on Monday (April 10), featuring four of the world's top 100 DJs who will gather at Dajia Riverside Park in Taipei on Sunday (April 16).

Ultra Taiwan debuted in 2018 and this year, it is back and bigger than ever with four stages and huge names in the music industry, including Martin Garrix, Armin Van Buuren, Afrojack, and Nicky Romero.

Armin Van Buuren, ranked as the world's fifth-best DJ in 2022 by DJ Mag's Top 100 DJs poll, said Taiwan is one of his favorite stops in Asia. This is his first time back to Taiwan after five years, and he will play new tracks. He also praised Taiwanese as "very educated," in an email exchange with Taiwan News.

Martin Garrix, voted the world's best DJ in the same poll, will headline the show. He announced his tour schedule on Instagram, and Taiwan will be his sixth stop, after traveling to Las Vegas, Amsterdam, Ibiza, Monaco, and Dubai.

Martin Garrix is set to be the final performer in the EDM festival.



The main stage of Ultra Taiwan 2023. (UMF photo)



Ultra Taiwan announces the full lineup. (UMF photo)