1.34 million Taiwanese traveled abroad in Jan and Feb 2023

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 1.34 million Taiwanese took overseas trips in the first two months of 2023, according to Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau statistics.

In January, 696,474 Taiwanese took overseas trips. Japan was the most popular destination, with 266,999 Taiwanese visitors that month, followed by Thailand with 56,952, and South Korea with 52,188.

In February, 652,943 Taiwanese went abroad, with Japan again ranking first with 251,909 Taiwanese visitors, followed by China with 62,727, and Hong Kong with 52,780.

In addition, South Korea, which is very popular among Taiwanese tourists, had 49,440 visitors in February. In the same month, Thailand had 44,915 Taiwanese visitors and Vietnam had 41,121.

The statistics show that although the Lunar New Year holiday did not take place in February, many Taiwanese were still willing to arrange overseas travel.