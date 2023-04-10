Free guided firefly viewing activities at Taipei’s Tiger Mountain

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Geotechnical Engineering Office (GEO) is organizing free guided firefly viewing activities on Taipei’s Tiger Mountain, the office said in a press release.

The guided firefly viewing activities are scheduled along the Tiger Mountain Biological Trail (虎山生態步道) from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every night from April 16 to April 23. No registration is required.

The tour begins from the entrance of the Tiger Mountain Nature Trail (虎山自然步道) beside the Songshan Cihui Temple (慈惠堂), continues along the trail to the Tiger Mountain Biological Trail for firefly viewing, then goes down the mountain via the Tiger Mountain Stream Trail (虎山溪步道).

Guides will be stationed at several spots along the route to help visitors better understand fireflies and the local ecology, according to the release.

The GEO encourages the use of public transportation to avoid traffic congestion.

Public transportation:

1. Take the Taipei MRT Blue Line to Houshanpi Station, Exit 2, and walk along Zhongpo South Road to Fude Street. The trailhead at the Cihui Temple is located at Lane 251, Fude Street. The walk takes about 20 minutes.

2. Take a bus to the stop Fude Elementary School, then walk along Fude Street to the trailhead at Lane 251. The walk takes about 10 minutes.