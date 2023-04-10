Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

China announces end of military drills around Taiwan

Taiwan government wary of China working with local media to instill fear

  1428
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/10 20:01
Navy sailors aboard the ROCS Chang Chien track the activity of Ma'anshan, a People's Liberation Army vessel. (Ministry of National D...

Navy sailors aboard the ROCS Chang Chien track the activity of Ma'anshan, a People's Liberation Army vessel. (Ministry of National D...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China announced the end of a large-scale, three-day military drill around Taiwan on Monday (April 10).

The drill, in retaliation to President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) meeting with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, began on Saturday morning (April 8). The People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command claimed that it was a “planned” event despite there being no announcement prior to the start date.

In a Weibo post, the command wrote that the drill “thoroughly examined” its military’s combat skills “under practical combat conditions.” It added that its “warzone troops” are “on standby at all times and ready to fight at any time” against “Taiwan independence separatists and foreign schemes to intervene.”

Meanwhile, in a letter sent to U.S. Congressman Guy Reschenthaler, who was recently in Taiwan as part of a bipartisan delegation, from the Chinese embassy in the U.S., China claimed that it “has always committed (sic) to the peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”

On Saturday, in response to China’s drill announcement, Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) condemned China for once again leveling military threats against the country. It wrote that the Taiwan government is closely following the situation, though it would remain rational and "not escalate conflicts, not incite disputes."

SETNews reported the council as saying on Monday that while it did not have intelligence on whether Taiwanese media have received instructions from China to increase coverage of the drill, it did observe some media companies citing entire articles or using images and videos from Chinese sources as the drill went on.

According to the MAC, in order to instill fear in the hearts of Taiwanese, China may ask some media in the country to help spread propaganda.
China
military drill
military exercise
drill
Tsai Ing-wen
Kevin McCarthy
Guy Reschenthaler
Mainland Affairs Council
MAC
propaganda

RELATED ARTICLES

Kremlin says China has every right to conduct Taiwan exercises, France cannot mediate in Ukraine
Kremlin says China has every right to conduct Taiwan exercises, France cannot mediate in Ukraine
2023/04/10 19:19
China's Shandong carrier testing ability to blockade Taiwan: Experts
China's Shandong carrier testing ability to blockade Taiwan: Experts
2023/04/10 17:55
Lindsay Graham says he would support sending US forces to defend Taiwan
Lindsay Graham says he would support sending US forces to defend Taiwan
2023/04/10 16:54
French President Macron lambasted for throwing Taiwan under bus
French President Macron lambasted for throwing Taiwan under bus
2023/04/10 13:06
China's military intends to project power beyond Taiwan
China's military intends to project power beyond Taiwan
2023/04/10 12:08