Taiwanese badminton star Tai Tzu-ying announces retirement date

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's most successful badminton player, Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎), announced on Saturday (April 8) that she will retire at the end of 2024, CNA reported.

Tai, the world's No. 4 female badminton singles player, started badminton at the age of five and began to compete internationally at age 15. She won numerous competitions and in 2018 became Taiwan’s first athlete to win the badminton women's singles tournament at the Asian Games. She also won a silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

Tai, who has been playing professionally for nearly 20 years, has expressed her desire to rest multiple times these past two years, but this time she clearly put out an end date.

She said, "I play now to cherish the present and cherish the time when I am still on the court, but I think at the end of next year when the playing season ends, even if my condition is still good to play, I want to rest.”

Tai will play in next year’s Paris Olympics.