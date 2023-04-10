Bio-Based Chemicals Market Growth: Predictions for 2031

Astute Analytica’s recently published report on the Bio-Based Chemicals Market offers the latest data and determines growth prospects and challenges. A tool for evaluating the potential for new goods and services is the constraints and opportunity analysis. This aids businesses in locating and forecasting market opportunities.

Global bio-based chemicals market is projected to offer a revenue opportunity of US$ 137.40 billion during the forecast period 2023–2031 and is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 271.76 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2023-2031.

Leading Companies

AGAE Technologies

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF SE

Braskem SA

Cargill Incorporated

Koninklijke DSM N.V

Dow Chemicals

DuPont

Evonik Industries

GFBiochemicals Ltd.

IP Group PLC

Lyondellbasell

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Toray Industries Inc.

Total Energies

Vertec BioSolvents

Other Prominent Players

Segmentation Overview

By Type segment of the Global Bio-Based Chemicals Market is sub-segmented into:

Bio-Lubricants

Bio-Solvents Tetrahydrofuran Cyclopentanone Tetrahydropyran Others

Bioplastics Biodegradable Bioplastics Non-Biodegradable Bioplastics

Bio-Alcohols 1,3-propanediol 1,6-hexanediol 1,10-decanediol Others

Bio-Surfactants

Bio-Based Acids Succinic acid Furfural Butadiene 1-4 BDO Others

Others

By Application segment of the Global Bio-Based Chemicals Market is sub-segmented into:

Automotive

Personal Care

Food & Beverages

Agriculture

Industrial

Pharmaceuticals

Packaging

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India South Korea Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Malaysia Myanmar Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Indonesia Cambodia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



