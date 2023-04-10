ASEAN Nutritional Supplements Market Size, Demand, Share, Key Players, Revenue, Overview, and Forecast 2023 to 2031

Astute Analytica’s recently published report on the ASEAN Nutritional Supplements Market offers the latest data and determines growth prospects and challenges. A tool for evaluating the potential for new goods and services is the constraints and opportunity analysis. This aids businesses in locating and forecasting market opportunities.

The study also contains a compilation of qualitative and quantitative evaluations made by subject-matter experts in their fields as well as representatives from various industries found all along the supply chain.

ASEAN nutritional supplements market generated revenue of US$ 7,366.8 million in 2022 and it is estimated to reach valuation of US$ 14,847.3 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period, 2023–2031.

The paper discusses further findings that researchers made based on the comprehensive data and also offers information on the state of the market. The paper discusses kinds and applications based on various nations and important locations. The market’s most active companies are described in detail with regard to attributes like corporate portfolio, business strategy, financial overview, recent developments, and industry share.

Leading Companies

Abbott Laboratories

Archer Daniels Midland

Amway

Arkopharma Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques

Bayer

Bionova Lifesciences

Carlyle Group

Glanbia

GlaxoSmithKline

Nu Skin Enterprises

Pfizer

Herbalife

Otsuka Holdings

Suntory Holdings

Kalbe Farma Tbk

Other Prominent Players

We continuously monitor the direct impact COVID-19 (Update Omicron mutations study) has on the market, in addition to the indirect influence of related industries. The report will contain the observations.

The geographical regions are divided into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share in this analysis. We’ll discuss the predicted growth of the market in this region between 2021 and 2031.

Segmentation Overview

By Product Type

Dietary Supplements

Beverages

Functional Nutrition

Infant & Maternal Nutrition

Medical Nutrition

Sports Supplements

Others

By Ingredient

Vitamins

Botanicals

Minerals

Proteins & Amino Acids

Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

Omega Fatty Acids

Others

By Form

Capsule

Powder

Tablet

Liquid

Others

By Age Group

Infants

Adults

By End-Use

Energy & Weight Management

General Health

Bone & Joint Health

Gastrointestinal Health

Immunity

Cardiac Health

Diabetes

Anti-cancer

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Pharmacy Stores

Online Channels

Others

By Country

Indonesia

Vietnam

Thailand

Singapore

Philippines

Malaysia

Taiwan

Rest of ASEAN

