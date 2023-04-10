Asia Pacific Stem Cell Therapy Market Size, Trends, Share, Growth Status, Report and Forecast 2023 to 2031

Astute Analytica’s recently published report on the Asia Pacific Stem Cell Therapy Market offers the latest data and determines growth prospects and challenges. A tool for evaluating the potential for new goods and services is the constraints and opportunity analysis. This aids businesses in locating and forecasting market opportunities.
The study also contains a compilation of qualitative and quantitative evaluations made by subject-matter experts in their fields as well as representatives from various industries found all along the supply chain.
The Asia Pacific stem cell therapy market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.29% between 2023 and 2031. This growth is expected to drive the market value up to US$ 3,420.05 Mn by 2031, following a successful revenue performance of US$ 1,453.61 Mn in 2022.
The paper discusses further findings that researchers made based on the comprehensive data and also offers information on the state of the market. The paper discusses kinds and applications based on various nations and important locations. The market's most active companies are described in detail with regard to attributes like corporate portfolio, business strategy, financial overview, recent developments, and industry share.
Leading Companies
- AlloSource
- Anterogen Co. Ltd.
- Arce Therapeutics
- Astellas Pharma Inc
- Biogend Therapeutics
- Biorestorative Therapies Inc.
- Brainstorm Cell Limited.
- Cellular Biomedicine Group
- CORESTEM
- Fujifilm Holding Corporation
- Holostem Terapie Avanzate Srl
- JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.
- Kangstem Biotech
- MEDIPOST Co. Ltd.
- Mesoblast Ltd
- Personalized Stem Cells
- PELL Biotech Co., Ltd.
- Pluristem Inc.
- RTI Surgical
- Sartorius AG
- Sewon Cellontech
- Smith+Nephew
- STEMPEUTICS RESEARCH PVT LTD.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
- Vericel Corp
- Other Prominent Players
We continuously monitor the direct impact COVID-19 (Update Omicron mutations study) has on the market, in addition to the indirect influence of related industries.
The geographical regions are divided into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share in this analysis.
Segmentation Overview
The Asia Pacific stem cell therapy market is segmented based on therapy type, product, cell source, technology, application and end user.
By Therapy Type segmented, the Asia Pacific stem cell therapy market is sub-segmented into:
- Autologous Stem Cell Therapy
- Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy
By Product segment, the Asia Pacific stem cell therapy market is sub-segmented into:
- Adult Stem Cells (ASCs)
- Human Embryonic Stem Cells (HESCs)
- Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSCs)
- Very Small Embryonic Like Stem Cells
By Cell source segment, the Asia Pacific stem cell therapy market is sub-segmented into:
- Adipose tissue derived MSCs
- Bone marrow derived MSCs
- Placental/umbilical cord derived MSCs
- Other Cell Sources
By technology segment, the Asia Pacific stem cell therapy market is sub-segmented into:
- Cell Acquisition
- Cell Production
- Cryopreservation
- Expansion and Sub-Culture
By application segment, the Asia Pacific stem cell therapy market is sub-segmented into:
- Musculoskeletal Disorders
- Wounds and Injuries
- Acute Graft-Versus-Host Disease (AGVHD)
- Surgeries
- Gastrointestinal Diseases
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Inflammatory & Autoimmune Diseases
- Neurological Disorders
- Others
By end user segment, the Asia Pacific stem cell therapy market is sub-segmented into:
- Hospitals
- Research institutes
- Surgical institutes
- Others
By country, the Asia Pacific stem cell therapy market is sub-segmented into:
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Taiwan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
