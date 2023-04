Middle East and Africa Autonomous Forklifts Market Size, Trends, Share, Growth Status, Report and Forecast 2031

Forklift is a powered machine truck which can be utilized for moving heavy or light weighted material from one place to another. Forklifts are designed for the specifications in order to handle maximum load of weights in the different industrial warehouses. It is used for both indoor as well as outdoor materials movement in the warehouses. Autonomous forklifts reduce the risk of accidents on industrial spaces when it is being used for material handling in the warehouses. In the forklift forked platform attached in the front of the machine can adjust their size according to the cargo to lift and move it. The main advantage of forklift is that it increases the productivity while handling the material in the warehouses. It can lift maximum of load and move easily.

Middle East & Africa autonomous forklifts market is projected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Market Segmentation:

By Type (Electric Motor Rider Forklifts, Electric Motor Narrow Aisle Forklifts, Electric Pallet Jacks, Stackers and Tow Tractors, Internal Combustion Cushion Tire Forklifts, Internal Combustion Pneumatic Tire Forklifts, Electric/IC Engine Tow Tractors, Rough Terrain Forklift Trucks ), Level of Automation (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3, Level 4, Level 5), Tonnage (Below 5 Tons, 5-10 Tons, More Than 10 Tons), Component (Hardware, Software, Service), Sales Channel(In-House Purchase, Leasing), Function(Manufacturing, Warehousing, Material Handling, Logistics & Freight, Others), End-Users(Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, Paper Industry, Wood Industry, Construction, Automotive Food and Beverages, Retail, Others), Country (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East And Africa)

Middle East & Africa autonomous forklifts market is segmented into seven notable segments which are based on the basis of type, level of automation, tonnage, component, sales channel, function and end-user.

– On the basis of type, the market is segmented into electric motor rider forklifts, electric motor narrow aisle forklifts, electric pallet jacks, stackers, and tow tractors, internal combustion cushion tire forklifts, internal combustion pneumatic tire forklifts, electric/IC engine tow tractors and rough terrain forklift trucks

– On the basis of level of automation, the market is segmented into level 1, level 2, level 3, level 4 and level 5

– On the basis of tonnage, the market is segmented into below 5 tons, 5-10 tons and more than 10 tons

– On the basis of component, the market is segmented into hardware, software and service

– On the basis of sales channel, the market is segmented into in-house purchase and leasing

– On the basis of function, the market is segmented into manufacturing, warehousing, material handling, logistics & freight and others

– On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into transportation & logistics, manufacturing, paper industry, wood industry, construction, automotive food and beverages, retail and others

Market Players

The key market players of Middle East & Africa autonomous forklifts market are:

– Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

– Jungheinrich AG

– Doosan Corporation

– Komatsu Ltd.

– KION GROUP AG

– Toyota Industries Corporation

– Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd

– Hyundai Construction Equipment Europe

– Cat Lift Truck

– NITCO

– Anhui Heli Co., Ltd.

– Anhui Yufeng warehousing equipment Co, Ltd

– BHS Corrugated Maschinen-und Anlagenbau GmbH

– AB Volvo

– BALYO

– CLARK

– Godrej Industries Limited

– Corecon, Inc.

– HANGCHA Group

– SINKOBE CO., LTD.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

