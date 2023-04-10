Taiwanese opting for environmentally friendly burial alternatives

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — For funerary arrangements, Taiwanese have traditionally chosen cremation or the interment of ashes in columbariums, but limited space and costs are leading many to consider environmentally friendly alternatives.

As of 2021, Taiwan columbariums were at 73% capacity, and those in Taipei reached 90%, per PTS. Furthermore, families of the deceased may wait up to one year for interment, with costs ranging between NT$30,000-100,000 (US$100-3,300).



Many Taipei residents are opting for eco-friendly burials. (Ministry of Interior image)

Taipei City Mortuary Services Spokesperson Tsai Ming-juan (蔡名娟) said environmental burial fees are not only waived but include economic incentives ranging between NT$10,000-20,000 (US$330-660).

Environmentally friendly alternatives, such as tree or floral burials, take place in a flower garden or forest of a government-designated cemetery. Taipei’s Yongai Garden offers 13 species of trees that the bereaved can choose from, with flowering tree species being the most popular.

Sea burials, which are less popular, require ashes to be ground into a fine powder and then placed in a non-toxic, decomposable container. Later, family members set off from Keelung and take a boat 6,000 meters out to sea to toss the container.

The Taipei City Mortuary Services Office handles five to six sea burials each year.

Taipei residents participated in 6,275 environmental burials in 2021, representing 36% of Taipei funerary arrangements. The office said younger generations are generally more open to environmental burials.