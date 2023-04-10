Alexa
Taipei marks anniversary of raptor rescue center

City transforms unused property into animal education center

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/10 17:16
An exhibition at the Grass Mountain Raptor Center. (Taipei City Animal Protection Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei City Government on Sunday (April 9) celebrated the anniversary of the Grass Mountain Raptor Center, a testament to the city’s success in reviving old spaces while promoting animal conservation.

Located on the scenic Yangmingshan, the facility is a collaboration between the Taipei City Animal Protection Office (TCAPO) and the Raptor Research Group of Taiwan (RRGT).

The center serves multiple purposes, including research, rescue, and education for predatory birds. It is part of Taipei's effort to rejuvenate city-owned idle spaces, according to the TCAPO.

The event featured stories of the group’s rescue missions, specimen preparation for the crested goshawk bird, and other activities. One session was dedicated to raising awareness about bird-window collisions, tips for saving injured wild birds, and the rehabilitation of birds back into the wild.

TCAPO urges reporting on wounded wildlife via Taipei’s round-the-clock animal rescue hotline 1959. More information about raptors can be found on the RRGT website.

The Grass Mountain Raptor Center. (Taipei City Animal Protection Office photo)

An exhibition at the Grass Mountain Raptor Center. (Taipei City Animal Protection Office photo)

An anniversary event at the Grass Mountain Raptor Center. (Taipei City Animal Protection Office photo)
