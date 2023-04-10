Automotive Smart Seating Systems Market Estimated to Reach at USD 70.56 Billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 3.20%

Automotive Smart Seating Systems Market is forecast to grow by USD 70.56 Billion during 2023-2033, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.20% during the forecast period.

Market Insights:

Rising disposable income and increasing automotive sales will be major factors driving demand for smart seats in developing and developed countries. The demand for smart seating is also being driven by technological advances, such as the development of innovative systems that integrate smartphone technology, seat ventilation, or massage systems. It can notify a driver if he or she feels tired or sleepy. This feature is a major reason for its popularity, particularly among commuters who travel long distances.

The automobile industry continues to innovate technologically to add new features to their vehicles to reduce road accidents and improve driving safety. There are more fast-moving vehicles and the development of expressways and highways is increasing the demand for safety systems like smart seating systems and lane departure warning systems. Next-generation seating systems, also known as smart seating, offer a more efficient driving experience for both the passenger and the driver. These systems provide a comfortable driving environment. This is achieved by integrating a range of factors, including adaptive positioning, behavioral dynamics, personalization requirements, and personalization requirements. Smart textiles are the main components of seat material. They can measure physiological characteristics such as heart rate, breathing rate, and heart rate. Smart seating systems detect signs of fatigue in drivers and notify them promptly. This prevents a lot of accidents on the roads each year.

The automotive smart seating systems market is expected to grow by double digits over the forecast period. Fatalities due to speeding and fatigue are two of the leading causes of road deaths. Smart seating systems reduce unnecessary speed and alert the driver to avoid road accidents. The United Nations Agenda for Sustainable Development has set a goal to reduce road deaths and injuries by 50% by 2020. By integrating automotive smart seating systems with ADAS systems that include anti-collision and other safety features, these systems can reduce road accidents by limiting vehicle speeds. This will increase the automotive smart seating systems market in 2023-2033.

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2023 USD 51.5 billion Revenue forecast by 2033 USD 70.56 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 3.20% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2033

Key Market Players included in the report:

• Faurecia

• DURA Automotive Systems

• Lear Corporation

• Continental AG

• Johnson Controls

• Manga International, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by end-user:

• OEM

• Aftermarket

• What is the size of the Automotive Smart Seating Systems market? What is the spending distribution across products and services?

• Which industries are most promising in technology in each country’s economies?

• What industries are seeing the most growth? What effect does company size have on growth?

• Should we consider smaller or bigger companies than the target company when deciding on a target company to be considered?

• Which technologies are most likely to attract additional spending in the target industries

• What market opportunities should we tap?

