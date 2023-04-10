Alexa
Mysterious booms rattle east Taiwan residents

Military, coast guard, cement company deny making noise

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/10 16:52
File photo of Hualien City, where a series of unexplained loud booms was reported.

File photo of Hualien City, where a series of unexplained loud booms was reported. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A series of loud booms in Hualien frightened and confused local residents on Monday morning (April 10), and the source of the noise has yet to be found.

UDN reported that at around 8 a.m., a series of three or four booms that sounded like gas explosions were heard in several townships in the east Taiwan county. Residents reported on social media that the booms were so powerful that their windows shook and car alarms went off.

The Hualien County Fire Department did not receive any reports relating to the booms.

In response to speculations that the noises were fighter jet sonic booms or live-fire training, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) and Coast Guard Administration (CGA) both denied holding activities that would cause such loud sounds.

The MND wrote in a press release that while the F-16 jets stationed in Hualien were used for training on Monday, the training did not involve supersonic or low altitude flying. It added that there were no other airborne units that could have caused the booms.

Meanwhile, the CGA was cited as saying that the live-fire training originally planned for Monday had been canceled on Saturday (April 8) in response to China’s announcement of military drills around Taiwan. The cancelation meant local whale-watching boats were operating, and though both the boat operators and tourists reported hearing the booms, they did not see or encounter either Taiwanese or Chinese vessels.

The Asia Cement Corporation, which operates mines in the area, also denied setting off explosives.
