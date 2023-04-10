Canadian lawmakers arrive in Taiwan to bolster bilateral ties

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Canadian Trade Office in Taipei (CTOT) announced on Monday (April 10) that a 10-member House of Commons delegation has arrived in Taiwan for a week-long visit.

The group, led by Chair of the Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security John McKay, will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), business representatives, and NGOs over the next few days, according to the CTOT.

The delegation will also visit the National Palace Museum and check out an exhibition spotlighting Canadian indigenous art at the Shung Ye Museum.

“Their visit will help strengthen the bilateral relationship between Canada and Taiwan,” the CTOT said. The office expressed hope for more delegations in the future.

The CTOT said Canada and Taiwan have a lot in common. Both nations belong to free, open, pluralistic, and democratic societies and understand the importance of international rules.

These rules apply to all nations, big and small, strong and weak, and help keep us safe and prosperous, the office said. Therefore, we will benefit by working closely with each other, it added.

On March 30, the Canadian House of Commons Special Committee on the Canada-People’s Republic of China Relationship published a report titled “Canada and Taiwan: A Strong Relationship in Turbulent Times.” The report listed recommendations for enhancing friendly ties between Taiwan and Canada in various areas, including diplomacy, security, the economy and trade, technology, and indigenous affairs.

The report also stressed the importance of Canadian engagement with Taiwan amid increased Chinese aggression towards Taiwan.