New Taipei to ban single-use plastic cups from May 1

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Beverage shops in New Taipei City will be forbidden from providing customers with single-use plastic cups starting May 1, the New Taipei City Environmental Protection Department announced in a press release on Monday (April 10).

New Taipei City Environmental Protection Department Director-General Cheng Ta-wei (程大維) said that there are currently about 2,704 beverage stores in the city. It is estimated the use of 368 million plastic cups, including biodegradable ones, can be eliminated every year after the police is enacted in May.

Since 2022, the department has hosted several discussions with beverage shop operators about the new policy to help them prepare alternatives, including paper cups, to replace plastic cups.

Violating the new regulation will be punishable by a fine of NT$1,200 (US$39.60) to NT$6,000 in accordance with the Waste Disposal Act, the department said.