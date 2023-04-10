ASEAN & Japan Smart Robot in Smart Robot in Smart Cities Market Size, Share, Key Opportunities And Future Prospect Till 2031

ASEAN & Japan Smart Robot in Smart Robot in Smart Cities Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2022, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider ASEAN & Japan Smart Robot in Smart Robot in Smart Cities Market and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Digital Evidence Management market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

The ASEAN & Japan Smart Robot in Smart Robot in Smart Cities market was valued at USD 375.5 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1,982.5 Million by the year 2027. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 32% during the forecast period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS255

Smart Cities is the application of processes, technologies, and controls to protect networks, systems, devices, data, and programs from potential cyber-attacks. Smart robots are devices that use artificial intelligence and 3D perception for assisting humans in the smart cities. he market is majorly driven by the increased use of drones & sensors, higher government participation under smart city projects, and growing robot demand in Asia pacific region. Furthermore, the switch to industry 4.0 is increasing the demand of robot coupled with the changing socio demographic trends supporting smart robot applications, are also expected to contribute to the market growth. Despite the driving factors, the increasing infrastructural requirement restrict use of technologies like robots. Also, cyber threat and risk of robot malfunctioning is also estimated to negatively impact the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing number of government initiatives and PPP models for Smart Robot in Smart Cities

With the increasing number of data breaches, the demand for Smart Robot in Smart Cities solutions is also rising. For instance, in July 2021, Mishima City signed an agreement with Oracle Japan for various smart city initiatives. These initiatives are expected to benefit local businesses and citizens by solving various key social issues using digital technology. For instance, Japan has been experiencing a need for new reforms for solving many regional issues and a need to boost the appeal to potential immigrants tourists. To address this issue, the country launched the Mishima Smart City Promotion Council in 2020 for promoting the use of data held by private organizations and local government.

Segments Overview:

The ASEAN & Japan Smart Robot in Smart Robot in Smart Cities market is segmented into robot type, component, mobility, application, and city topography.

By Robot Type,

? Drones

? AGVs

? Service Robots

? Other Robotics/Autonomous Systems

The service robots segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of around 37.1% over the projected period owing to their high demand for development of smart cities. The drones segment is estimated to surpass a market size of USD 500 million by 2025 owing to various technological advancements.

By Component,

? Hardware

o Actuators & Controllers

o Camera

o Sensors

o Infrared Detectors

o Speakers & Microphones

o Power Systems

o Others

? Cloud (IoT) Platform & Robotic Operating System

o Public Cloud

o Private Cloud

? Services

The hardware segment is expected to account for the largest market share of more than 70% in 2021 owing to the rising demand for camera and sensors, among other devices. The cloud (IoT) platform and robotic operating system segment is anticipated to hold an opportunity of around USD 300 Million during 2021 to 2027 owing to the growing adoption of cloud-based technologies. The services segment is estimated to surpass a market value of USD 200 million by 2027.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS255

By Mobility,

? Fixed/Stationary

? Mobile

The mobile segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of around 33.7% over the projected period owing to the growing investments by market players to launch mobile smart robots.

By Application,

? Administration (Smart Governance)

? Buildings

? Commercial (Enterprise)

? Construction

? Education

? Energy

? Environment

? Health

? Homes & Living

? Logistics

? Manufacturing

? Mobility (Transportation)

? Retail

? Safety & Security

? Tourism & Leisure

? Utilities (Public services)

? Waste

? Water

The manufacturing segment accounted for the largest market share of more than 15% owing to the increasing demand of smart robots in smart factories. The mobility (transportation) segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of about 42.9% over the projected period owing to the rising demand for mobility, flexibility, and convenience in smart cities. The administration (smart governance) segment is estimated to surpass a market size of USD 100 million by 2026 owing to various government initiatives in the segment.

By City Topography,

? Developed

o New

o Existing

? Emerging

o New

o Existing

The developed segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of around 33.2% over the projected period owing to the increasing awareness regarding benefits of smart cities in developed locations. The emerging segment is estimated to surpass a market value of USD 500 million by 2026 owing to the growing penetration of smart robots in emerging markets.

Regional Overview

On regional basis, the ASEAN & Japan Smart Robot in Smart Robot in Smart Cities market is segmented into Japan and ASEAN.

The Japan region accounted for the largest market share of more than 65% in 2021. This is due to the prominent presence of prominent market players in the country. ASEAN is divided into Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and Rest of ASEAN. Singapore holds the largest growth rate of 38.1% among all the ASEAN countries. This is owing to the growing government initiatives.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the ASEAN & Japan Smart Robot in Smart Robot in Smart Cities market include ABB Ltd., Adept technology Inc., Aethon Inc., Amazon robot, Apex Automation Inc., Aurotek Corp., Boston Dynamics Inc, Fanuc Corporation, Hanson robot Ltd., Intuitive Surgical Inc., iRobot Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Kongsberg Maritime, Kuka AG (Midea Group), Mitsubishi Robotics, OTC Daihen Inc., Panasonic Industry Europe GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Samsung, Smart robot Holding B.V, Softbank Group Corp., Staubli, Thales Group, and Yaskawa Electric Corporation, among others.

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Sample Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS255

The cumulative market share of the four major players is near about 65%. These market players are engaged in partnerships, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in October 2021, ABB acquired ASTI Mobile Robotics Group to drive next generation of flexible automation with Autonomous Mobile Robots. The acquisition was worth USD 190 million and enhanced ABB?s product portfolio.

The ASEAN & Japan Smart Robot in Smart Robot in Smart Cities market report provides insights on the below pointers:

? Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

? Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

? Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

? Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the ASEAN & Japan Smart Robot in Smart Robot in Smart Cities market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

? Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

? ASEAN and Japan Smart City Project Investment Outlook: List of Major Projects; Cost of Component Analysis-IT/Smart Infrastructure Cost Element

? Smart Cities Overview: Smart Technologies Adoption Trend in Smart Cities, By Application

? Analysis of Smart Robotics, By Technology: Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Machine Vision Technology

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Access to date records compiled by using our researchers. These supply you with historic and forecast data, which is analyzed to inform you why your market is set to change

This allows you to assume market adjustments to stay in advance of your competitors

You will be in a position to replica facts from the Excel spreadsheet straight into your advertising plans, enterprise presentations, or different strategic documents

The concise analysis, clear graph, and desk structure will allow you to pinpoint the statistics you require quickly

Provision of market cost (USD Billion) records for every section and sub-segment

Indicates the place and phase that is predicted to witness the quickest increase as properly as to dominate the market

Analysis via geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the location as properly as indicating the elements that are affecting the market inside every region

Competitive panorama which accommodates the market rating of the most important players, alongside with new service/product launches, partnerships, enterprise expansions, and acquisitions in the previous 5 years of businesses profiled

Extensive agency profiles comprising of employer overview, organization insights, product bench marking, and SWOT evaluation for the essential market players

The cutting-edge as nicely as the future market outlook of the enterprise regarding latest traits which contain increase possibilities and drivers as nicely as challenges and restraints of each rising as nicely as developed regions

Includes in-depth evaluation of the market from quite a number perspectives thru Porter’s 5 forces analysis

Provides perception into the market via Value Chain

Market dynamics scenario, alongside with boom possibilities of the market in the years to come

1-Year post-sales analyst support

Request Full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS255

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com