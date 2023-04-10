Spa Market Size Forecast, Projected To Garner Significant Revenues By 2031

Spa Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2022, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Spa Market and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Digital Evidence Management market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

The global Spa market in 2021 was valued at USD 95 Billion and is projected to reach USD 185.5 Billion by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.6% over the projected period.

Increasing shift towards health & wellness activities coupled with the rise in lifestyle-related ailments is expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, increasing disposable income among middle class families is also expected to fuel the market growth. Despite the driving factors, spread of diseases and other health risk associated with spa treatments is estimated to restrain the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing shift towards health and wellness activities

Rising awareness regarding health and wellness activities is growing the adoption of spa across the globe. Spa offers various benefits such as helps to de-stress, to make the skin more radiant, enhances sleep, releases dopamine & serotonin, helps with anti-aging, reduces headaches, helps to relive pain, to smooth skin, improves blood flow & circulation, and enhances confidence, among others. Therefore, all these benefits are increasing the shift towards health and wellness activities, which boosts the market growth.

Segments Overview:

The global Spa market is segmented based on type, application, and market type.

By Type,

? Ayurvedic Spa

? Bootcamp Spa

? Day Spa

? Destination Spa

? Medical Spa

? Mineral Spring Spa

? Mobile Spa

? Thalassotherapy Spa

? Others

The destination spa segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of around 8.7% over the projected period owing to the rising tourism activities for relaxation purposes. The bootcamp spa is expected to surpass a market value of USD 50 billion by 2029 owing to the rising awareness regarding fitness. The day spa segment holds an opportunity of more than USD 25 Billion during 2022 to 2030, owing to their high adoption by urban population for relieving their routine stress.

By Application,

? Hotel/Hospitality

? Gym/Fitness and Spas

? Household

? Others

The gym/fitness and spas segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of around 8% during the forecast period owing to the growing fitness industry along with the rising awareness regarding the benefits of spa.

By Market Type,

? New

? Renovation/Replacement

The renovation/replacement segment is estimated to surpass a market value of USD 100 billion by 2029 owing to the increasing demand for spas in the renovation and replacement market types.

Regional Overview

Based on region, the global Spa market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Europe region is expected to hold the largest market share of around 35% in 2021 owing to the favourable government initiatives coupled with the rising awareness regarding importance of wellness. Also, rising wellness expenditure is also expected to fuel the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global Spa market include Planet Beach, Hot Springs Resort & Spa, Bannatyne Spa, Marriott International, Massage Envy, Rancho La Puerta, Banyan Tree Holdings, Marilyn Monroe Spas, Miraval Resorts, Massage Green Spa, Siam Wellness Group, Four Fountains, The Ritz – Carlton Spa, Windsor Hotel, Lspas SPA, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, and Other Prominent Players. The cumulative market share of the top 10 players is more than 25%. Banyan Tree Holdings has products such as Spa & WellBeing, Banyan Tree Spa Sanya, Banyan Tree Spa Mayakoba, Banyan Tree Spa Tamouda Bay, Banyan Tree Spa Samui, and Banyan Tree Spa Krabi.

These market players are engaged in mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in February 2022, Miraval Resorts & Spas added Wyndhurst Manor?s Wyndhurst Mansion, 3 charming carriage houses, and a fine-dining restaurant to its portfolio. The new accommodations are expected to launch by April 2022.

The global Spa market report provides insights on the below pointers:

? Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

? Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

? Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

? Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Spa market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

? Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

? Industry Outlook: Sector Wise Share in Global Wellness Economy, 2020; Wellness Expenditure, By Region, 2020, in USD Trillion

? Competitive Dashboard: Global, Japan, China

