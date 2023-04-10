China Medical Plastic Market Size Analysis And Revenue, To Gain Substantial Traction Through 2031

China Medical Plastic Packaging Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2022, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider China Medical Plastic Packaging Market and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Digital Evidence Management market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

The China medical plastic packaging market held a market value of USD 4,317.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 6,777.8 million by the year 2027. The market is projected to list a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The market volume was registered at 2,840.9 thousand tons in 2021.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS244

The medical plastic packaging industry in China is projected to grow at an extensive rate owing to the increasing awareness, rising lifestyle related diseases, and increasing investments by the chief players in the medical plastic packaging industry in China. Moreover, the rising preference rates and applications of packaged medical products in contract packaging and manufacturing fuels the growth rate of the market significantly.

On the other hand, the medical plastic packaging business in China is likely to get hindered by the stringent regulations related to the plastic usage in the country. The strict norms levied make it difficult for players to enter the market.

Growth Influencers:

Surging incidence of lifestyle related chronic diseases and awareness among individuals toward the benefits of packaged healthcare

The pandemic outbreak brought about unprecedented attention to challenges in China?s medical system. While healthcare in China has created huge advances in the last few years, it yet remains ill-equipped to deal with the country?s geriatric population and rising incidences of lifestyle related chronic disease. In light of this, many companies are creating awareness about the benefits of packaged healthcare products, which acts as a substantial growth driver for the industry.

New Investments in Plastic Recycling Capabilities in Healthcare

The prominent players operating in the market are keen on creating breakthrough innovations in the medical plastic packaging and recycling capabilities. For instance, in August 2021, Amcor announced its plans to build two new state-of-the-art innovation centers. The new facilities in Ghent, Belgium, and Jiangyin, China, will welcome customers as of mid-2022, with full build-out over the next two years. The total investment is expected to be approximately USD 35 million. Moreover, in September 2020, Amcor announced membership of the Digital Watermarks Initiative HolyGrail 2.0, which brings together over 85 companies and organisations across the packaging value chain. With such measures on point, the Chinese market for medical plastic packaging is sure to benefit currently and in the forecast period.

Segments Overview:

The China medical plastic packaging market is segmented into plastic type, packaging type, drug type, and end user.

By Plastic Type,

? PET

? PP

? LDPE

? HDPE

? Others

The LDPE segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment with a growth rate of 9.5% during the anticipated period. The PP segment held the largest market share over 25% in 2021.

By Packaging Type,

? Primary

o Vials

o Ampoules

o Blisters

o Caps & Closures

o Syringe

o Sachet

o Bottles

o Others

? Secondary

o Cartons

o Boxes

o Injection Trays

? Tertiary

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS244

The tertiary segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 9.3% during the forecast period. The primary segment held the market share of over 50% in 2021. On the basis of the primary packaging type, the blisters segment held the highest market share of approximately 21%. Moreover, the secondary segment is projected to cross USD 2,000 million by 2026.

By Drug Type,

? Oral Drugs

? Injectables

? Topical

? Ocular/ Ophthalmic

? Nasal

? Sublingual

? Pulmonary

? Transdermal

? IV Drugs

? Devices

? Others

The oral drugs segment is projected to cross USD 1,000 million by 2025 in revenue generation. The nasal segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment with a growth rate of 9.8%. moreover, the devices segment held the largest market share of over 20% in 2021.

By End User,

? Pharma Manufacturing

? Contract Packaging

? Retail Pharmacy

? Institutional Pharmacy

The contract packaging segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.8%, whereas the pharma manufacturing segment is projected to hold an opportunity of USD 1,103.1 million during 2021-2027.

Country Overview

The China medical plastic packaging market is expected to grow expansively during the forecast period due to the rising strategic expansions by the companies functioning in the industry. The cumulative research and development initiatives and rising investments in plastic packaging, coupled with the rising awareness and huge pool of acute and chronic diseases. The high growth rate also contributes owing to the the rising adoption of medical plastic packaging in China.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent players operating in the China medical plastic packaging market include Amcor Limited, Chengdu PUTH Medical Plastics Packaging Co., Ltd. (Wuliangye-Push Group), Tongyu Pharmaceutical Packaging Co, Ltd., EVCO Plastics, FLEX Ltd., Gerresheimer Plastic Packaging (Changzhou) Co., Ltd, Guizhou Chienyeh Pharmaceutical Packaging Co, Ltd., Hangzhou Plastics Industry Co., Ltd., Hebei First Rubber Medical Technology Co, Ltd., Hebei Xinfuda Plastic Products Co., Ltd., Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., Jiangsu Hualan New Pharmaceutical Material Co, Ltd., Linuo Glassworks Group, QINGDAO JINTIANDI PLASTIC PACKAGING CO., Ltd., Sanner Pharmaceutical & Medical Packaging Materials (Kunshan) Co. Ltd., Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Co, Ltd., Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co, Ltd. (WEGO), Shanghai Haishun New Pharmaceutical Packaging Co, Ltd., and Shanghai Jiatian Pharmaceutical Packaging Co., Ltd., among others.

The major six players in the market hold approximately 35% of the total market share. These market players are investing in joint ventures, product launches, mergers, expansions, acquisitions, and research initiatives, to create a competitive edge. For instance, in May 2020, Chengdu PUTH Medical was accredited with Registration Certificate for disposable medical masks, medical device production license, and CE declaration of conformity.

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Sample Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS244

Many top companies have broad capabilities in healthcare plastic packaging. For instnace, Hebei Xinfuda Plastic Products Co., Ltd. have developed acknowledged quality plastic (PE, PP, PET etc.) bottles and containers with different capacities (from 5 ml to 6,000 ml), shapes, colors and caps for domestic and oversea clients.

The China medical plastic packaging market report provides insights on the below pointers:

? Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

? Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

? Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about recent developments, and investments

? Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the China medical plastic packaging market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players

? Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

? Pricing Analysis: Pricing analysis of various components used in the manufacturing of medical plastic packaging

? Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components in medical supply products, cost analysis, unit cost analysis

? Regulatory Landscape: Regulations/Standards of China Medical plastic packaging

o China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA)

o Center for Medical Device Evaluation (CMDE)

o General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection, and Quarantine (AQSIQ)

o China?s plastic waste ban

o DMF system on drug packaging

o China’s National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment

o Ministry of Environment Protection of the People?s Republic of China

o Independent Commodity Intelligence Services (ICIS)

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Access to date records compiled by using our researchers. These supply you with historic and forecast data, which is analyzed to inform you why your market is set to change

This allows you to assume market adjustments to stay in advance of your competitors

You will be in a position to replica facts from the Excel spreadsheet straight into your advertising plans, enterprise presentations, or different strategic documents

The concise analysis, clear graph, and desk structure will allow you to pinpoint the statistics you require quickly

Provision of market cost (USD Billion) records for every section and sub-segment

Indicates the place and phase that is predicted to witness the quickest increase as properly as to dominate the market

Analysis via geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the location as properly as indicating the elements that are affecting the market inside every region

Competitive panorama which accommodates the market rating of the most important players, alongside with new service/product launches, partnerships, enterprise expansions, and acquisitions in the previous 5 years of businesses profiled

Extensive agency profiles comprising of employer overview, organization insights, product bench marking, and SWOT evaluation for the essential market players

The cutting-edge as nicely as the future market outlook of the enterprise regarding latest traits which contain increase possibilities and drivers as nicely as challenges and restraints of each rising as nicely as developed regions

Includes in-depth evaluation of the market from quite a number perspectives thru Porter’s 5 forces analysis

Provides perception into the market via Value Chain

Market dynamics scenario, alongside with boom possibilities of the market in the years to come

1-Year post-sales analyst support

Request Full Report-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS244

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com