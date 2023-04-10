Air Purifier Market Size Research, Edition 2023 Recent Developments And SWOT Analysis 2031

Air Purifier Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2022, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Air Purifier Market and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Digital Evidence Management market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

The global air purifier market held a market value of USD 10,502.2 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 24,249.1 million by the year 2027. The market is projected to list a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. The market volume was estimated to be 28,957.3 million units in 2021, and is projected to rise at a CAGR of 9.4% over the anticipated period.

The market is anticipated to be driven by rising airborne illnesses and rising urban pollution levels. In addition, greater health consciousness is anticipated to support market expansion, along with an improving standard of life and rising disposable income. As a result of the lockdown measures put in place by the governments of many nations in anticipation of the COVID-19 pandemic starting in 2020, sales of household equipment like air purifiers, cleaning appliances, cooking appliances, and water filtration systems have increased. Global sales of air purifiers have surged as a result of growing awareness of healthy living.

In the coming years, a number of variables, including shifting lifestyle preferences, declining indoor air quality, rising health concerns, and growing consumer knowledge of the advantages of air purifiers, are projected to propel market expansion. Air purifiers’ widespread acceptance, however, is anticipated to be constrained by their high adoption and maintenance costs.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing Applications of Air Purifiers

Hospitals, workplaces, hotels, schools, theatres, malls, conference centres, and other leisure facilities are among the commercial settings where air purifiers are used. Hotels and restaurants utilise air purifiers with activated carbon and HEPA to remove smoke, odour, and airborne particles from the air, enhancing the quality of the air in the spaces. In order to maintain indoor air quality for both patients and staff working in these facilities, allergens, airborne pathogens, and odour are removed from the air using air purifiers in dentistry and medical laboratories, veterinary hospitals, boarding kennels, animal kennels, clinics, and hospitals. As a result of air purifiers’ capacity to slow the transmission of infectious diseases, their demand has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic at numerous healthcare institutions throughout the world.

The food and beverage, printing, power generation, chemical, petrochemical, and manufacturing sectors all employ ir purifiers. Weld smoke, asbestos, construction dust, and other particles that are hazardous to workers and destructive to the environment if not handled are eliminated with the aid of air purifiers. In order to clean up the air inside of homes of pollutants, air purifiers are used. The use of air purifiers in home settings has increased as people are becoming more aware of the dangers that VOCs, smoking particles, and other particulate matter pose to human health. Additionally, individuals have stayed at home as a result of the containment measures to stop the spread of COVID-19. As a result, the demand for air purifiers in residential applications has increased.

Segments Overview:

The global air purifier market is segmented into type, application.

By Type,

? HEPA

? Activated Carbon

? Ionic Filters

? Cold Catalyst

? Dehumidifier

? Ozonizer

The HEPA segment held more than 30% of the market share in 2021.

By Application,

? Commercial

? Residential

? Industrial

The commercial segment is expected to cross the mark of USD 10,502.2 million by 2025.

Regional Overview

By region, the global air purifier market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The Asia Pacific market for air purifier held the largest market share of more than 35% in 2021, with a revenue of USD 10,984.3 million, with a growth rate of 11.6% over the forecast period. The rising product launches aid the regional growth. For instance, in January 2022, Panasonic revealed a floor-standing air purifier that uses its proprietary nanoeX technology. The purifier filters unwanted pollutants entering the home and lowers undesired particles already present inside to provide the best indoor air quality for Australians.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent players operating in the global air purifier market include Asahi Glass Co., Ltd, AGNORA, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd, China Glass Holdings Limited, PPG Industries, Inc., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A, Gulf Glass Industries, Guardian Industries Corp., Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd., and Central Glass Co., Ltd.

The chief ten players in the market hold approximately 70% of the market share. These market players are investing in collaborations, product launches, to sustain in the industry. For instance, in February 2022, WhisperAir Repair spot air purifier was introduced by Panasonic, a prominent producer of ventilation and healthy indoor living solutions to the building industry. The appliance is a small, ductless ceiling-mount air purifier that requires no maintenance and is simple to install. The WhisperAir Repair is portable and made to maintain healthy home air quality.

Request Full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS346

