Rare earthquake occurs in New Taipei City

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A magnitude 3.4 earthquake jolted north Taiwan at 3:11 a.m. on Monday (April 10), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The quake's epicenter was 18.9 kilometers south-southwest of New Taipei City Hall with a focal depth of 7.9 km. The quake was the last in a series of four minor earthquakes occurring in east Taiwan counties early Monday morning, though the CWB said none were related.

Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location. The earthquake’s intensity registered at 2 in New Taipei City and Taoyuan City and at 1 in Hsinchu County.

UDN reported that according to the CWB, this quake, which occurred in Sanxia District, was a rare event not caused by a fault. Since Taiwan is located in an earthquake zone, energy is always accumulating even in areas far from plate edges.

In February, a new earthquake detection station was built in Sanxia, which may lead to the increased detection of minor quakes.

The other three quakes occurred in Hualien, Taitung, and Yilan counties at 1:35, 2:26, and 2:45 a.m., respectively. UDN cited the CWB as saying the three incidents all occurred in areas where activity has been frequent and should not come with aftershocks.

No injuries or damage from the quakes were reported at the time of publication.