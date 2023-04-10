6 Benefits of Cloud Based Mobile App Testing

7.26 billion People will have mobile phones by 2023! That’s according to recent Statista research. In addition, it is anticipated that there will be 258 billion downloads of mobile apps by 2023.

In this digital age, the widespread use of mobile apps has fundamentally altered how businesses operate and created numerous new opportunities. This highlights the significance of mobile app testing companies.

Businesses must place mobile testing at the center of their digital transformation journey in light of these staggering numbers. Sadly, many businesses continue to struggle with difficult-to-build, hard-to-maintain, and hard-to-update in-house device labs. In the end, these labs slow down innovation, irritate developers, and become unnecessary cost centers.

This issue has a fairly straightforward solution: mobile testing platforms hosted in the cloud. Due to their affordability and ease of use, these platforms have gained popularity. Utilizing these cloud-based mobile testing services, businesses can guarantee the prompt delivery of high-quality products.

Before listing the benefits, it is important to highlight the main disadvantages of an internal device lab:

Diversity of devices: Every so often, new devices with various operating systems, screen sizes, resolutions, and hardware configurations hit the market. It can be expensive and time-consuming to keep a collection of devices up to date.

Security concerns: Since the devices and data contain sensitive user information, businesses must ensure their security.

Cost: A device lab can be expensive to run because it needs infrastructure like servers, storage, and networking equipment in addition to a large number of devices that need to be purchased and maintained.

These issues can be resolved with the help of mobile testing platforms hosted in the cloud. First, businesses can test on either straightforward emulators and simulators or actual devices, depending on use cases and budgets. However, the benefits as a whole remain the same. Cloud-based mobile testing has the following advantages:

Agility

The infrastructure necessary to instantly access the device of your choice is provided by mobile testing in the cloud, allowing businesses to be agile without having to wait to acquire and set it up in their internal device lab. In addition, numerous CI/CD integrations are included with cloud-based mobile testing platforms to facilitate improved output.

Decreased operational cost

A scalable model for mobile testing in the cloud lets businesses only pay for the resources they use. It helps scale specifically based on demand and reduces the cost of purchasing and operating IT infrastructure.

Improved security

Businesses have access to a private tunnel that is protected by a reliable cloud-based mobile testing platform.

Augmented efficiency and improved customer experience

Utilizing cloud-based mobile testing enables the attainment of maximum efficiency at the lowest possible cost. Without having to worry about setting up, maintaining, or updating the infrastructure, the development team can solely focus on testing. As a result, release times are reduced and customer satisfaction is improved.

Scalability

Flexibility via parallel testing permits organizations to increase their testing foundation or down in light of interest.

Improved test intelligence

Cloud-based mobile testing solutions make it possible to access customized test data and results. This ensures that everybody in the group can get to similar data, improving cooperation and empowering better navigation.

Conclusion

Cloud-based mobile testing solutions can be the ideal catalyst for change for businesses in terms of cost, device coverage, and speed of innovation. This is because setting up in-house testing labs can be difficult and costly. To succeed, businesses need to thoroughly investigate the market and select the best mobile app testing companies.