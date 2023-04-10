Taiwanese lyricist Eason Lee dies at age 66

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese lyricist Eason Lee (李坤城) died from cancer at the age of 66 on Saturday (April 8).

Lee faced controversy in 2012 for dating a woman 40 years younger than him. The woman, named Lin Ching-en (林靖恩), uploaded a Facebook post on Sunday evening (April 9) confirming Lee's death.

Local media had previously reported Lee's sickness, but Lee denied the news. On Saturday, Lee's son revealed on Facebook that his father lay dying in a hospital bed.



Lin (left) embraces Lee. (Facebook, Eason Lee photo)

Lin said on Facebook that after being hospitalized for seven months, Lee passed away at 8:21 p.m. on Saturday evening. She said the two had been dating for over 10 years and were married.

Lin was cited by Next Apple News as saying Lee had died from colorectal cancer. There are currently no plans for a farewell ceremony, and in accordance with Lee's wishes, Lin said he will be cremated and his remains will be scattered at sea.

Funeral arrangements will be handled by Lee's son, and Lin expressed hope that Lee would "leave without any sadness."