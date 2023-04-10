Bleaching Clay Market Experts Predict Strong Upward Trend in Market Performance

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Bleaching Clay Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global Bleaching Clay Market to reach USD 1.85 billion by 2027.Global Bleaching Clay Market is valued approximately at USD 1.27 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.5% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Bleaching clay is a clay adsorbent which is blended with oil under certain conditions to decolorize and refine the oil through removal of contaminants and coloring bodies. The growing trend of development in production of oilseed crop is expected to positively affect the market. Growing consumption of vegetable oils due to growing preference for vegan diet and increasing demand for cosmetics and personal care products are fueling the demand for bleaching clay in the market. For instance, according to Statista, worldwide consumption of palm oil has increased from 71.9 million MT in 2019-20 to 75.45 million MT in 2020-21. Also, global cosmetics market grew at 5.5% in 2018 as compared to 4.9% in 2017. Furthermore, increasing demand for bio-diesel and growth in upper middle-class population is expected to provide opportunity for the market to grow in coming years. However, oil losses in spent bleaching earth may hinder the growth during forecast period.

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are considered for the regional analysis of bleaching clay market. Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to rising production of edible oil in major Asian Countries such as China and India. Whereas North America is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to increasing demand for processed edible and industrial oils.

Major market player included in this report are:

The W Clay Industries Sdn. Bhd.

AMC (U.K.) Ltd.

Indian Clay & Mineral Co.

Taiko Group of Companies

Phoenix Chemicals (Pvt.) Ltd.

Ashapura Perfoclay Limited (APL)

Refoil Earth Pvt. Ltd.

Korvi Activated Earth

Musim Mas Holdings Pte. Ltd.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Natural Bleaching Earth

Activated Bleaching Earth

By Application:

Refining of Vegetable Oils and Fats

Refining of Mineral Oils and Lubricants

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

