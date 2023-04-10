Postal Automation System Market New Technologies to Drive Market Growth in the 2023

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Postal Automation System Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global Postal Automation System Market to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2027.Global Postal Automation System Market is valued approximately at USD 0.87 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The postal automation system is a letter-handling system which can read addresses quickly and process them fast. It streamlines the postal industry’s sorting and delivery processes in order to eliminate human error. It provides cost-effective solutions that are backed up by better customer service. Culler facer canceller, OCR letter sorting machines, bar code scanners, and other components are included in the system. It may be used to improve courier and package services in a variety of ways. Parcel sorting systems, automatic reading and coding systems, mail sorting systems, and postal software are all part of the postal automation system. The market growth is driven by increasing need for automated sorting and delivery processes in the postal industry and growth in the e-commerce industry. The significant increase in e-commerce has resulted in a massive increase of shipments and packages. For example, according to Shopify, there will be 1.92 billion global digital customers in 2019, with e-commerce sales anticipated to account for 13.7 percent of global retail sales. As a result, the e-commerce logistics industry is projected to benefit from the need for automated solutions in the postal industry. As a result, automation in the postal business is projected to increase considerably during the upcoming years. However, high initial investments and maintenance costs may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

During the projected period, North America is expected to dominate the market share due to the presence of major postal and CEP businesses in the region is principally responsible for the region’s market share dominance. Existing postal automation systems market in North America have been renovated, resulting in the installation or capacity extension of these systems, contributing to the region’s market development.

Major market player included in this report are:

Fluence Automation

National Presort (NPI)

GBI Intralogistics

Falcon Autotech

Planet Intelligent Systems

Bastian Solutions

Eurosort Systems

ID Mail Systems

Bowe Systec

Parascript

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Technology:

Culler Facer Cancellers

Letter Sorters

Flat Sorters

Parcel Sorters

Mixed Mail Sorters

Others

By Application:

Government Postal

Courier, Express, & Parcel

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

