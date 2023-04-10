Titanium Dioxide Market Set to Surge with Major Industry Advancements

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Titanium Dioxide Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global Titanium Dioxide Market to reach USD 29.4 billion by 2027.Global Titanium Dioxide Market is valued approximately at USD 19.7 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.9% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) is an inorganic substance with the chemical formula TiO2 that is white in colour and non-toxic. Titanium dioxide is a fine white powder that produces a bright white colour when mixed with water. Titanium dioxide can be found in two different forms. The first kind, pigment grade titanium dioxide, accounting for over 98 percent of total output. An ultrafine titanium dioxide product is another kind of titanium dioxide. Because titanium dioxide has UV-resistant properties, it is commonly utilized in the manufacture of sunscreens. The combination is also utilized as a pigment by a variety of sectors, including food, cosmetics, paint & coating, plastic and skincare, due to its ultra-white colour and light-scattering properties.

Titanium dioxide market is driven by surging demand for lightweight vehicles and booming construction sector worldwide. For instance, China plans to invest USD 1.43 trillion in key development projects over the next five years, through 2025. Shanghai’s program requires for a total investment of USD 38.7 billion over the next three years, while Guangzhou has signed 16 new infrastructure projects for USD 8.09 billion, according to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC). Furthermore, the construction phase value in April 2021 grew by 9.8% over April 2020, according to the US Census Bureau. China, India, and other Southeast Asian nations are the hub of building activity in the APAC region, which is the largest market for the construction sector. Rapid urbanization and industrialization, rising purchasing power parity (PPP), a high standard of living, and rising disposable income all contribute to the construction industry’s development. However, stringent environmental policies of governments regarding production of titanium dioxide may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Titanium Dioxide market is dominating by APAC followed by North America and Europe due to increasing investments in infrastructure development projects, increasing urbanization, rising living standards, and a booming automotive sector, as well as significant economic growth. China and India’s economies are growing, attracting new investments from global manufacturers. APAC is the largest market for paints and coatings, owing to China’s and India’s growing populations and fast urbanization.

Major market player included in this report are:

Cnnc Hua Yuan Titanium Dioxide Co., Ltd

Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd.

Swastik Interchem Private Limited

Shandong Jinhai Titanium Resources Technology Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Jiuta Chemical Co. Ltd.

Gpro Titanium Industry Co., Ltd.

Titanos Group

Kish Company, Inc

Grupa Azoty Sa.

Precheza A. S.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Grade:

Rutile

Anatase

By Process:

Chloride

Sulfate

By Application:

Paints & Coatings

Plastics

Papers

Inks

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

