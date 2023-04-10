Rangefinder Market Upcoming Developments to Fuel Impressive Gains in The Next Decade

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Rangefinder Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global Rangefinder Market to reach USD 9.56 billion by 2027. Global Rangefinder Market is valued approximately at USD 2.39 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 21.91% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Rangefinders are generally used in gun or cameras to identify the distance of the target. The global Rangefinder market is being driven by growing modernization in defense equipment to enhance the forces capability. The other driving factor for the market growth is the increase in the introduction of new products with inbuilt rangefinders. For instance, in June 2021, DOOGEE Company launched the new smartphone, the S97 Pro with professional laser rangefinder. Also, in 2021, Xiaomi introduced the Duka LI1 Laser Rangefinder on the Youpin platform with advanced features such as high-precision measurement, HD LED screen and others. Furthermore, the rising sports tournaments which need the Rangefinders such as Golf, increasing demand for high precision equipment in industrial processes and technological advancements will provide new opportunities for the global Rangefinder industry. However, high research & development related to manufacturing of Rangefinder may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The major regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are considered for the regional analysis of the global Rangefinder Market. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share and is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027 due to increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the defense operations, presence of large established companies, high occurrence of golf tournaments in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Carl Zeiss AG (Germany)

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel)

FLIR Systems, Inc. (US)

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (Norway)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (US)

Rheinmetall AG(Germany)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Saab AB (Sweden)

Thales Group (France)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Laser

Ultrasonic

By End Use:

Defense

Commercial

Sports

By Range:

Very low (<50 m)

Low (50 m to 500 m)

Medium (500 m to 2.5 km)

High (>2.5 km)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

