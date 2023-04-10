China's military intends to project power beyond Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The military China is currently building is intended for projecting power beyond Taiwan, former U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Strategy and Force Development Elbridge Colby said in a Nikkei opinion article.

“Developing significant military forces is expensive, requires years of planning and careful implementation, is a top-down, state-led endeavor and can produce very different kinds of militaries,” Colby said.

He pointed out that Beijing is developing nuclear submarines and aircraft carriers, which are the key assets of a blue-water navy. China is also developing a network of satellites, giving its military the ability “to operate effectively over great distances,” he said.

China is also developing long-range aircraft and refueling tankers, a stronger marine corps, and other elements of a long-range military, Colby said. “These are the military features of a state that wants to be able to project decisive power throughout Asia and beyond,” the former U.S. official said.

Colby added that Beijing is building or considering bases in many countries and regions of the world, including in the South China Sea, Cambodia, Myanmar, Thailand, and Indonesia in Southeast Asia; Djibouti, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Kenya, Sri Lanka, Seychelles, and Tanzania in the Indian Ocean area; the Solomon Islands and Vanuatu in the South Pacific; and Equatorial Guinea and Angola on the west coast of Africa.

Colby said that the U.S. and other regional partners can successfully defend Taiwan but “none of us is moving fast or resolutely enough to match China's own breathtaking military buildup.” He cautioned that the military balance continues to shift in China's favor and that if this trend continues, it will only increase the probability that Beijing will attack Taiwan, which would not mark the end of its strategic ambitions.