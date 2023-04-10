Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taipei Zoo seeks male panda for breeding

Zoo’s pandas at risk as lone male panda passed away in November

  456
By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/10 11:56
Taipei Zoo in need of male panda after passing of Tuan Tuan. (Taipei Zoo photo)

Taipei Zoo in need of male panda after passing of Tuan Tuan. (Taipei Zoo photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Zoo’s lone male giant panda, Tuan Tuan (團團) passed away on Nov. 21, 2022, after succumbing to a suspected malignant brain tumor, per Commercial Times.

His passing left the Taipei Zoo in a predicament as the three remaining pandas under care are currently females. Without a male panda, the zoo faces the potential of no newborn pandas in the future. Furthermore, mating pandas is difficult as females ovulate and are receptive to mating just a few days each year.

Taipei Zoo officials are rumored to be engaged in secretive panda diplomacy, reaching out to Shanghai through a show of goodwill to deliver or loan a panda to the Taipei Zoo. In 2008, China gifted Tuan Tuan and partner Yuan Yuan (團圓) to Taiwan.

The pandas were later successful in having a pair of panda cubs which continue to live at the Taipei Zoo, Yuan Zai (圓仔) and Yuan Bao ( 圓寶).

Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) said yesterday that city to city relations or those between respective zoos could help facilitate the transfer of an additional panda to Taipei Zoo. He said consultation must include a cross-strait affairs team to fully understand and discuss the situation.

Council of Agriculture Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) said that there are relevant regulations and procedures for the import and export of animals, and if a Forestry Bureau task force approves the application, pandas can be brought to Taiwan.
panda
giant panda
Tuan Tuan
Shanghai
Chiang Wan-an
Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an
Cheng Chi-chung
Taipei Zoo
panda diplomacy

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan professor hurts feelings of Chinese with 'counterattack on mainland' post
Taiwan professor hurts feelings of Chinese with 'counterattack on mainland' post
2023/04/09 15:30
Taipei MRT celebrates National Pet Day
Taipei MRT celebrates National Pet Day
2023/04/09 14:52
Free admission to Taipei Zoo for children under 12 on Children’s Day
Free admission to Taipei Zoo for children under 12 on Children’s Day
2023/04/03 18:59
Free Taipei Youbike rides for first 30 mins to return 2023, but at what cost?
Free Taipei Youbike rides for first 30 mins to return 2023, but at what cost?
2023/03/29 18:04
Taipei celebrates FINAL's electronic club sounds
Taipei celebrates FINAL's electronic club sounds
2023/03/24 19:50