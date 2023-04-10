Taipei Zoo seeks male panda for breeding

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Zoo’s lone male giant panda, Tuan Tuan (團團) passed away on Nov. 21, 2022, after succumbing to a suspected malignant brain tumor, per Commercial Times.

His passing left the Taipei Zoo in a predicament as the three remaining pandas under care are currently females. Without a male panda, the zoo faces the potential of no newborn pandas in the future. Furthermore, mating pandas is difficult as females ovulate and are receptive to mating just a few days each year.

Taipei Zoo officials are rumored to be engaged in secretive panda diplomacy, reaching out to Shanghai through a show of goodwill to deliver or loan a panda to the Taipei Zoo. In 2008, China gifted Tuan Tuan and partner Yuan Yuan (團圓) to Taiwan.

The pandas were later successful in having a pair of panda cubs which continue to live at the Taipei Zoo, Yuan Zai (圓仔) and Yuan Bao ( 圓寶).

Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) said yesterday that city to city relations or those between respective zoos could help facilitate the transfer of an additional panda to Taipei Zoo. He said consultation must include a cross-strait affairs team to fully understand and discuss the situation.

Council of Agriculture Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) said that there are relevant regulations and procedures for the import and export of animals, and if a Forestry Bureau task force approves the application, pandas can be brought to Taiwan.