Taiwan's NT$6,000 tax rebate now available at ATMs

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's NT$6,000 (US$197) tax rebate can be withdrawn by eligible residents from more than 26,000 ATMs across the country as of Monday (April 10).

According to the Ministry of Digital Affairs (MODA), those eligible can now access the tax surplus payment at 26,688 ATMs run by 15 designated financial institutions nationwide. People will need to provide their Taiwan ID card number or residence certificate number and National Health Insurance (NHI) card number.

Parents can also withdraw the money on behalf of their children aged 13 and under using their NHI number. The funds can be accessed 24 hours a day from ATMs from April 10 to October 31, according to MODA.

ATMs that provide the tax rebates are marked with an orange sticker and there is no charge for interbank transfers. The ATMs offering the surplus payments include those operated by Chunghwa Post and the following 14 banks: Bank of Taiwan, Bank SinoPac, Yuanta Bank, E.SUN Bank, CTBC Bank, Taishin International Bank, Cathay United Bank, Mega International Commercial Bank, Taiwan Business Bank, Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, Hua Nan Bank, First Bank, Taiwan Cooperative Bank, and Land Bank of Taiwan.

In addition to ATMs, those eligible can apply to receive the money by registering for a direct deposit online at the finance ministry's 'NT$6,000 Universal Cash Payment' website (https://6000.gov.tw). Alternatively, starting on April 17, they can pick up the cash at post offices as long as they provide their Taiwan ID or residence certificates and NHI cards, or a birth certificate for children too young to have identification cards.

The four main groups eligible for the rebate are:

Taiwanese Personnel from government agencies at all levels stationed abroad and their dependents with Taiwan citizenship Foreign spouses of Taiwan citizens from China, Hong Kong, Macau, and other countries, including foreign spouses with an Alien Resident Certificate (ARC) Foreigners who have obtained an Alien Permanent Resident Certificate (APRC)

For more information, click here. The following interactive map shows the locations of ATMs that are distributing the cash rebates.