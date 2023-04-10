Alexa
Taiwan military boosts combat readiness amid China's 'United Sword' drills

China continues to conduct military exercises following Tsai-McCarthy meeting

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/10 10:24
(Military News Agency photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan military has deployed various air defense and army units around the nation amid China’s three-day “United Sword” drill.

The Air Force’s Air Defense and Missile Command has multiple Patriot missile batteries and Skyguard 35 mm anti-aircraft guns on standby to bolster defenses, according to Military News Agency. The Patriot missiles strengthen air defense and can respond to an enemy attack.

On Sunday morning (April 9), troops from the Army’s 542nd Armored Brigade carried out a patrol to ensure combat readiness. After the brigade moved to a tactical position, they simulated an attack on the enemy.

Additionally, the Army’s 21st Artillery Command, which is responsible for northern Taiwan’s air defense, also tested its combat readiness by simulating target tracking and locking onto enemy aircraft. The command was deployed to prevent enemy planes from infiltrating Taiwan’s airspace at low altitudes, per Military News Agency.

The Ministry of National Defense (MND) said on Sunday that China’s Eastern Theater Command continues to conduct military exercises around Taiwan. In response, Taiwan’s troops carried out combat readiness drills, while ground-based air defenses and surface-to-air missile systems were on alert.

The defense ministry said it followed its principle of “no escalation of conflicts, no disputes."

China’s defense ministry said its “United Sword” drill would take place from April 8-10 in the Taiwan Strait and the airspace to the north, south, and east of Taiwan.
