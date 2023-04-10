Alexa
Leipzig to play Freiburg in German Cup semifinals

By Associated Press
2023/04/10 03:07
Freiburg's players celebrate at the end of the Germany Cup quarter final match between Bayern Munich and SC Freiburg at the Allianz Arena stadium in M...
Leipzig's Timo Werner, center, celebrates with his teammates after scoring to 1-0 during the quarterfinal DFB Cup soccer match between RB Leipzig and ...
Frankfurt's from left, Djibril Sow, Philipp Max, Rafael Santos Borre, goal scorer Randal Kolo Muani, Mario Gotze, Aurelio Buta and Evan Ndicka, celebr...
Stuttgart's Enzo Millot celebrates after scoring to 1-0 during the quarterfinal DFB Cup soccer match between FC Nuremberg and VfB Stuttgart at Max Mor...

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German Cup holder Leipzig will take on Freiburg in the semifinals in a rematch of last year's final after the draw was made Sunday.

Freiburg will host the game either May 2 or 3. Freiburg stunned Bayern Munich 2-1 in their quarterfinal game on Tuesday and Leipzig beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 on Wednesday.

Leipzig beat Freiburg to win the cup on penalties last year following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Stuttgart hosts Eintracht Frankfurt in the other game. Stuttgart beat second-tier Nuremberg in the quarterfinals and Frankfurt knocked out Union Berlin.

The final is on June 3 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

