70 Chinese warplanes, 11 warships tracked around Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 70 Chinese military aircraft and 11 naval vessels around the country, including 35 warplanes that intruded on Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Sunday (April. 9).

As of 6 p.m., the MND stated that 70 People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) military aircraft and 11 People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels had been tracked around Taiwan. Of the aircraft, 35 had crossed the northern, central, and southern median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the southwest corner of Taiwan's ADIZ.

The aircraft tracked in the ADIZ included the Sukhoi Su-30, Chengdu J-10, Shenyang J-11, Shenyang J-15, Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, Xian H-6 bombers, Xi’an Y-20 aerial refueling aircraft, Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare aircraft, Shaanxi Y-9 electronic warfare planes, and KJ-500 early warning aircraft.

The MND said that it monitored the situation and responded by scrambling combat patrol aircraft, dispatching naval vessels, and deploying air defense missile systems.

Sunday marks the second of three days of military drills China is conducting around Taiwan in response to the historic meeting between Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The operation has been dubbed "Joint Sword" and is slated to end on Monday (April 10), according to the PLA's Eastern Theatre Command.