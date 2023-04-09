10 Chinese, 10 Taiwanese warships face-off in Taiwan Strait

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — 10 Chinese warships reportedly engaged in a confrontation with 10 Taiwanese warships in the Taiwan Strait on Sunday (April 9), while 71 Chinese warplanes were detected around Taiwan.

Citing a security source, Reuters on Sunday reported that 20 military vessels, half of which are Chinese and half are Taiwanese were involved in a "stand-off" close to the Taiwan Strait median line. According to the source, the warships “did not behave provocatively.”

Since 1955, there has been a tacit agreement between China and Taiwan not to cross the median line, also known as the Davis Line. However, on Sept. 21 of 2020, Beijing suddenly denied the existence of the line and has since been breaching it with increasing frequency.



At 8 p.m. on Sunday evening, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) announced that it had tracked 70 People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) military aircraft and 11 People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) naval vessels around the country as of from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. that day. Of the aircraft, 35 had crossed the northern, central, and southern median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southwest air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

Chinese state-run media that day posted a video on Weibo that was allegedly filmed that morning in the waters off the east coast of Taiwan. It described the footage as showing the PLAN frigate Xuzhou conducting "tactical operations" at a distance of about five nautical miles from the Taiwanese Chi Yang-class frigate the Yi Yang.

The MND that evening released a video that included footage taken from the Yi Yang as it monitored the Xuzhou. The video also included scenes of Patriot missile batteries activated, an Avenger Air Defense System vehicle being loaded, a military drone taking off, F-16 and Mirage fighter jets airborne, and severer military vessels on patrol.



English captions below the video stated that with the PLA carrying out exercises around Taiwan, the country's armed forces have "responded in a composed and rational manner." The military stated that it is using this as an opportunity to conduct training while remaining on "high alert for contingencies."

The military then stressed that "We seek neither escalation nor conflict," but that it is committed to "safeguarding our democracy, defending our sovereignty, and protecting our territory."

Sunday marks the second of three days of military drills China is conducting around Taiwan in response to the historic meeting between Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The operation has been dubbed "Joint Sword" and is slated to end on Monday, according to the PLA's Eastern Theatre Command.



