Southwestern Taiwan resident faces fine for raising green iguanas

Registration required to raise green iguanas in Taiwan

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/09 20:54
(Chiayi County Agriculture Department photo)

(Chiayi County Agriculture Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Chiayi County Government Agriculture Department on Sunday (April 9) confiscated 51 unregistered green iguanas raised by an individual residing in Zhongpu Township.

Shih Hui-ling (石蕙菱), who heads the Animal Science and Conservation Section at the Chiayi County Agriculture Department, told CNA that the department sent staff to the location to investigate and found dozens of green iguanas.

A total of 51 iguanas were found at the site. The owner, who claimed he didn't know registration was required, will be fined NT$10,000 to NT$50,000 for violating the Wildlife Conservation Act.

Shi said the rapid reproduction of green iguanas along the Bajhang River in Chiayi has harmed the ecological environment. The county government commissioned National Chiayi University to train the public and set up a "green iguana removal brigade."
green iguanas
Chiayi

