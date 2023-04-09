China to hold live-fire drills in Taiwan Strait off coast of Pingtan Island

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China’s Maritime Safety Administration announced on Friday (April 7) that the Chinese navy will hold live-fire drills in the Taiwan Strait off the coast of Fujian’s Pingtan Island on Monday (April 10).



The exercises will take place from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. approximately 20 nautical miles south of islands that are part of Taiwan’s Lienchiang County. Taiwan’s Ocean Affairs Council issued warnings to ships to avoid the area for the entire day, reported UDN.

The Taiwan government will use radar and cruise ships to observe the exercises and ensure that no ships inadvertently enter the firing zone, according to a statement from the Ocean Affairs Council.

The Ministry of National Defense will also conduct surveillance and reconnaissance operations for the duration of China’s live-fire drills. If any Chinese naval vessels act abnormally or stray from the pre-designated training zone, the Taiwanese military stands ready to take necessary action to safeguard national security, reported UDN.

Earlier on Sunday, Reuters reported from an anonymous source that around 10 Chinese vessels and 10 Taiwanese vessels were engaged in a “stand-off” in the Taiwan Strait. However, the report also stated that the ships “did not behave provocatively.”