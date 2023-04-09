Popular KTV nightclub ordered to close after drug bust in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A popular nightclub in Kaohsiung, the Great Empire KTV Club, was ordered to suspend business operations by the city government on Sunday (April 9) following an investigation and sting operation by police this weekend.

Police officers went undercover on Friday and Saturday night to investigate the extent of reported drug activity at the club. In the early morning on Sunday, police conducted a raid on the club and found a large number of illegal drugs on the premises, prompting the Kaohsiung City Government to revoke the club’s business license, reported UDN.

Officers raided the KTV club around 1:45 a.m. and reportedly seized over 100 packets of amphetamines and 18 packets of ketamine. Additionally, 49 people, including patrons, hostesses, and other club staff were questioned and tested for drugs by officers as part of the investigation.

The search lasted until 7:00 a.m., and those who were arrested were sent by bus to a local detention center.

LTN reported that drug dogs were used to search the premises, and the cell phones of cleaning staff and parking lot attendants were also confiscated by officers.

In response to the evidence gathered by law enforcement, the Great Empire KTV Club was ordered by the city government to shut down in accordance with protocol aimed at preventing the use and controlling the spread of illegal drugs.

The investigation and raid were headed by the Gangshan District Police Bureau, which had been keeping tabs on a drug dealer known to frequent the club in central Kaohsiung. The case has been handed over to the Qiaotou District Prosecutor’s Office for further investigation into the relationship between the drug trafficking operation and the business.

The Great Empire KTV Club has been in operation in Kaohsiung for nearly 20 years. The Director-General of Kaohsiung’s Economic Development Bureau, Liao Tai-Hsiang (廖泰翔), was quoted by LTN as saying that the city took the most severe course of action to prevent the further spread of illegal drugs.