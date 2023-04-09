Alexa
Taiwan PC company MSI targeted in cyberattack

MSI did not disclose details of attack, but authorities investigating incident

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/09 17:05
MSI PC laptop computer. 

MSI PC laptop computer.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwanese computer maker Micro-Star International (MSI) was the target of a cyberattack, the company confirmed in a press statement on Friday (April 7).

In the statement, MSI, which is known for its gaming computers, said that it noticed network anomalies and activated response measures to counter the threat. Law enforcement officers and cybersecurity experts are following up on the investigation.

The company said that systems are currently operating normally, but they urged people using their computers to ensure that they have all of the latest firmware and BIOS updates. Users should only update their files with downloads from the official company website, according to the statement.

The company did not give any specific details about the cyberattack, or what information may have been compromised. The company is now focusing on enhancing its data security operations.

In its report on the incident, Hacker News said that MSI was recently included on a list of targets by a ransomware group known as Money Message. The group reportedly uses a “double extortion technique” to steal data from a target, then encrypt the data and demand a ransom for the encryption keys.

In related news, the Taiwanese computer company Acer was also the victim of a cyberattack in February. In that incident, a hacker known as Kernelware stole over 160 gigabytes from a company network used by repair technicians.
