US monitoring Chinese military drills around Taiwan: AIT

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. is keeping close tabs on China's military drills around Taiwan and is "comfortable and confident" it has the means to maintain peace and stability in the region, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) said on Sunday (April 9).

AIT said Washington’s channels of communication with Beijing remain open and the U.S. has repeatedly asked China to show restraint and refrain from unilaterally altering the status quo, Reuters cited an AIT spokesperson as saying.

On Sunday, the Taiwan Ministry of National Defense (MND) said a total of 58 Chinese military aircraft, including Sukhoi-30 and Chengdu J-10s fighters and H-6 bombers, flew near the nation, thirty-one of which crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait.

Additionally, there were nine Chinese Navy vessels sailing around Taiwan.

A Taiwan security source on Saturday (April 8) said that the drills included simulated attacks on aircraft carrier groups and anti-submarine exercises, per Reuters.

China announced this three-day drill in response to the landmark meeting between Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Dubbed a “joint sword” drill, the People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command said it would stage a “combat readiness patrol” in the Taiwan Strait and the airspace to the north, south, and east of Taiwan.

The MND said it has implemented surveillance measures and is highly vigilant about Chinese activities around the nation. The ministry accused China of "severely sabotaging regional peace, stability, and security" and added it will maintain a calm, pragmatic, and stern attitude in handling the matter so as to "not escalate conflicts, not incite disputes" while defending Taiwan's sovereignty and security.